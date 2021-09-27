Need to Know: September 27, 2021

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Experts in charitable giving predicted a return to pre-COVID giving patterns this year (The Chronicle of Philanthropy)

But did you know: Public radio stations look to increase retention amid sluggish membership growth (Current)

Since fiscal year 2016, median new donors fell 8% at 26 public radio stations, while median sustaining donors dropped about 18%, according to a study from Blackbaud’s Target Analytics. Recurring donations also are down, as recurring gifts came from at least 40% of donors during the past four years, but dropped to 34% last year. With fewer new donors, retaining current donors will be more important, said Blackbaud’s Deb Ashmore, adding that the numbers may reflect that stations shortened live fundraising campaigns early into the pandemic.

+ Earlier: How KPCC and LAist adapted the public radio fundraising strategy for a digitally native audience (Better News)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: In an opinion piece, Chris Cuomo’s former boss at ABC News accused him of sexual harassment (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

API is hiring for two positions on our Metrics for News team

We are looking for a Senior Web Applications Engineer to support API’s Metrics for News application, and a Newsroom Success Manager to help our partner newsrooms use their data to discover insights about audience engagement. Learn more and apply.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How NBC Latino worked the phones to find profile subjects (NBCU Academy)

Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed that Latinos made up more than half of the country’s population growth since 2010. An NBC Latino project explored that data through profiles, interactive maps, photos and video that could cut through the dry Census data to give a face to the numbers. One way reporters Suzanne Gamboa and Nicole Aceveda found subjects to profile was by checking in with their existing sources with expansive knowledge on their community. To find sources in North Dakota, where there was little coverage of the Latino community, Gamboa connected with people working on the ground, such as universities with Latino Studies departments or immigration clinics.

OFFSHORE

News U.K. puts its data at the nucleus of post-cookie push for media budgets (Digiday)

News U.K. is preparing for publisher data to replace third-party data by overhauling its data collection practices through a first-party data management platform, called Nucleus. The News U.K. platform contains data sets from logins, registrations and first-party cookies, which advertisers can use to pinpoint their recommended audiences. News U.K. can use data from Nucleus to target certain audiences with content and e-commerce material, some of which appear as recommendations at the bottom of some articles.

OFFBEAT

Facebook is starting to share more about what it demotes in News Feed (The Verge)

For the first time, Facebook has published its guidelines for demoting posts in its news feed using machine learning technology. The company demotes posts if they contain spam links, are from accounts that share frequently in groups and that link to news stories that don’t have bylines. The guide omits some details about post demotion, like how significantly different posts are demoted based on the issue with their content.

+ How to make a great hire: Understand what motivates them and don’t oversell the job so there are no surprises (Twitter, @businessbarista)

UP FOR DEBATE

Covering climate change requires newsroom change (World News Day)

In a survey of climate reporters and editors from around the world conducted by Reuters Institute research fellow Wolfgang Blau, two-thirds of respondents said they planned to increase climate coverage. Some journalists worried reporting on climate change could lead them to be accused of activism, however. Blau recommends newsroom managers review their codes of ethics to determine how they define activism for journalists covering climate change.

SHAREABLE

Want to be a better writer? Celebrate the versatility of the question mark (Poynter)

Roy Peter Clark offers some tactics to use questions to make your writing more engaging. Some questions are related to the narrative and can only be answered by reading the story, like “Who won the race?” Frequently asked questions anticipate readers’ questions, with the goal to improve public understanding of a topic. Clark says Q&As also anticipate readers’ interests, and because bold text is usually used to separate questions from answers, this format is made up of digestible chunks to ease comprehension. When questions are asked in the public interest, Clark writes, sources are “more likely to sound like an informed person sharing information than an expert giving a lecture.”

+ Related: Why journalists should use the FAQ format to cover controversial topics (Trusting News)