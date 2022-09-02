Need to Know: September 2, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Newsrooms are tightening their belts, often in the form of layoffs or hiring freezes — as is the case with Gannett, which revealed this week that it laid off 400 employees and cut 400 open positions over the past month. This has impacted at least 68 publications across the country, including a local Ohio newspaper whose only full-time news reporter was laid off. (Poynter, The Washington Post)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Twitter is letting some news publishers post customizable cards. The New York Times, The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal have begun experimenting with Tweet Tiles, new customizable cards for news outlets that “expand the creative surface area of a Tweet.” (Nieman Lab)

Student journalists just want their credit. Unpaid student journalists are growing frustrated by a pattern of bigger news outlets picking up their original reporting without giving credit. (Objective Journalism)

Covering student loan forgiveness: 5 tips from a higher education reporter. Washington Post reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, who covers the economics of higher education, recommends telling the stories of borrowers of all ages. (The Journalist’s Resource)

NEW FROM API

Young Americans are consuming the news — but they’re overwhelmed by it

A new in-depth survey of 16- to 40-year-olds shows that members of the Gen Z and Millennial generations are active consumers of news and information, with nearly a third of them willing to pay for it. But their relationship with the news is complex — their trust in the press is low, many are experiencing digital fatigue, and 9 in 10 are worried about misinformation in both traditional and social media, according to a new study from the Media Insight Project, a collaboration between API and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

How The Salt Lake Tribune developed Mormon Land to grow its national audience (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Consider reaching a national audience that cares about a topic your newsroom covers well. The national audience may not subscribe because the rest of your reporting isn’t as relevant to them. How could you get them to read, interact with, and most importantly, financially support your coverage? That’s what The Salt Lake Tribune is doing with its weekly newsletter highlighting news about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — offering its extensive coverage of the church to members who live all over the country.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How Serena Williams forced sports journalists to cover tennis as more than a game (Nieman Lab)

+ When local news coverage declined in Muncie, Indiana, the region’s university newspaper stepped up to fill the gap (Washington Monthly)

+ How Columbia Journalism School’s new dean hopes to mold the next generation of journalists (Politico)

+ Medium’s new CEO addresses the company’s journalism mistakes (Nieman Lab)