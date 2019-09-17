Need to Know: Sept. 17, 2019

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: At ONA19, ProPublica debuted its “Collaborate” tool, which aims to help newsrooms tackle large data projects together (ProPublica)

But did you know: Also last week, the AP unveiled ‘AP Datakit,’ a free and open source tool allowing newsrooms and journalists to collaborate on data journalism (Poynter)

“The AP’s goal with Datakit is to build a community of standards in the data journalism world, making it easier for everyone to work together on big projects,” writes Ren LaForme. Datakit will be available to everyone, even news orgs that don’t subscribe to AP services. In addition to standardizing data practices and bringing consistency to the structure of big projects, the tool will also handle the minutiae involved in data journalism, says Troy Thibodeaux, the AP’s data science and news applications editor. It will automate things like naming conventions, setting up connections between apps, and generally “all of the things that are repetitive or boring or not part of the journalism.”

+ Earlier: Our 2016 strategy study “Diving into Data Journalism” looks at strategies for getting started or going deeper with data journalism

+ Noted: Following Facebook and Twitter, Snapchat launches political ads library as 2020 election ramps up (CNN); NPR projects it will earn more sponsorship revenue from podcasts than broadcast for the first time next year (Current); The Correspondent introduces its first five journalists, based in four continents (Medium, The Correspondent)

API RESOURCES

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Daily Beast finds cutting the costs of subscriptions pays off (Digiday)

Over the past 15 months, the cost of the Daily Beast’s membership program has dropped 65%. After experimenting with different price points, it found that the price point of $35 per year or $4.99 per month delivers the highest conversion rate; five times higher than the rate on the initial price point of $100 per year or $9.99 per month. Although the Beast conducted extensive user interviews when developing the membership, they didn’t ask interviewees about price, reasoning that people rarely have firm ideas about what they would pay for a new product. “We haven’t had to rethink goals or strategy aside from that initial testing,” said CEO Heather Dietrick. “Because the conversion rates are so much higher, and the retention rates are so much higher, overall we ended up earning more per subscriber on a lifetime basis.”

+ 10 free sources of data on the media industry and news audiences (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFSHORE

Facebook advertisers can write their own headlines for shared news stories (CBC)

Earlier this month the U.K.’s Conservative Party ran a Facebook ad that linked to a BBC article. The headline shown in the ad, however, was not the BBC’s. It had been written by the advertiser, though with the link to the BBC’s website displayed underneath, many users were misled to think it was the original headline. The ability for Facebook advertisers to rewrite the displayed headline for news stories opens the door for disinformation to spread on the platform while using news media branding as cover, say experts. Facebook has told CBC that it’s aware of the issue and is planning changes so that advertisers don’t abuse the tool.

+ The cutthroat battle for controlling Le Monde (Monday Note)

OFFBEAT

Your customers are everywhere, but here’s why you don’t need to be (Marketing Land)

Pushing piles of content through as many different channels as possible isn’t always the way to go, writes Theresa Forman. In a world of steep competition for customer attention, marketers have found that producing some types of content, like blogs or branded apps, has quite a low payoff. Understanding the ROI of various types of content is something news organizations should do as well. “By limiting your scope of work and focusing on the critical moments in your customer’s journey, two things happen: you increase your odds of delivering an exceptional experience (instead of a potentially mediocre one), and you avoid diluting your resources,” writes Forman. “It’s a win-win.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Suddenly, TV news is warming up to climate change (Variety)

TV news outlets that haven’t covered climate change for prolonged periods are now hatching plans for more ambitious reporting on the topic. “We are not just going to do a week on this and then won’t be talking about it again,” says Rashida Jones, senior vice president of specials for NBC News and MSNBC. “This is the biggest story of our time.” But for years, it wasn’t — and when climate change was covered, it was typically through a political lens; framed as a debate rather than a certainty. The reason for the recent shift in the tone, experts say, is due to the increase in extreme weather events and natural disasters that are bringing climate change literally into people’s backyards. “TV news prefers visual, kinetic, breaking news stories over the abstract, the hypothetical, and the long-term, and there are few events that are as kinetic as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and extreme weather,” said one media consultant.

+ Earlier: Research shows that news organizations in wealthy countries are more likely to frame climate change as a domestic political issue, while those in poorer countries report more on natural disasters and international relations. (Nieman Lab)

+ “They played it up pretty big”: Turmoil engulfs The New York Times over the Kavanaugh debacle (Vanity Fair)

SHAREABLE

Mozilla and Creative Commons want to reimagine the internet without ads, and they have $100M to do it (Fast Company)

Mozilla, Creative Commons, and a new micropayment startup called Coil have announced a $100 million grant program to help online publishers and others build their business around Web Monetization, a proposed browser standard for micropayments. Through Coil, users pay a fixed monthly fee that’s distributed among sites they visit that have Web Monetization enabled. The organizers of the Grant for the Web program will give roughly $20 million per year for five years to publishers and smaller players whose business model depends on the internet. “That’s one of the big dreams that we have with the other partners around the Grant for the Web, [that] we can get back to a place where the small guy really has a chance to make it on the web,” says Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation.