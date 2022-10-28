Need to Know: October 28, 2022

ELECTION EDITION UPDATE

Strengthening community engagement — even with those who don’t trust the media

Trust-building is a slow and intense process, and it can’t be achieved over an election cycle that promises increased partisanship, divisiveness and continuing erosion of democracy. It can be even more challenging to engage communities with low trust in mainstream media.

How do you interview people who believe conspiracy theories, righteously share misinformation and profess to hate the media? Can you frame questions in a way that avoids loaded words? And what if no one in the community will talk to you?

✅ If you begin with questions that acknowledge the lack of trust in media (“What do journalists often get wrong about you or things in your life?”) you can gradually build to the issue you’re there to cover. Check out this list of questions from Trusting News on guiding tense, complicated conversations.

✅ Don’t come off as dismissive when you encounter someone with a firm belief in a conspiracy theory. Instead, consider why the person believes in something that seems nonsensical to you. As much as you may want to ignore conspiracies, it would be irresponsible to do so. Here’s how to responsibly cover those false beliefs.

✅ Avoid labeling issues and actions as “red” and “blue” because they’re often more nuanced than that. And don’t hesitate to point out intra-party disagreements where they exist — on abortion rights, the Jan. 6 investigation or whether a past president can store confidential records in his home.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will officially ban the use of subpoenas, search warrants or court orders to seize journalists’ communications or notes as part of a leak investigation. Garland had instituted a temporary policy in 2021, after it was revealed that former Attorney General William Barr had sought to uncover journalists’ emails. (The New York Times)

This week, many were dismayed to see that Semafor’s new climate newsletter ran with Chevron sponsorship. Climate journalist Emily Atkin wrote that she is “so tired of our nation’s most powerful and reputable media outlets refusing to engage with legitimate journalistic questions about the harmful impact of their fossil fuel advertising, both on their readers and on their own reputation.” (Gizmodo; Substack, Heated)

More Americans are getting news on TikTok, bucking the trend on other social media sites. More than a quarter of Americans between 18 and 29 now say they regularly get news from the platform. (Pew Research Center)

The case for mac n’ cheese journalism: Americans won’t trust the news unless they get daily stories about their neighbors. John W. Miller argues that journalists need to focus more on the basic stories that readers actually want. (Moundsville)

There are only five media stories. But now I am ready to start on number six. James Fallows writes that traditional media criticism is no longer needed, and that the future will require working “around the old system, rather than trying to change it.” (Substack, Breaking the News)

NEW FROM API

Fine-tuning your Election Day coverage plans: A conversation with the AP

What did journalists learn from the 2020 election? Plenty. And it’s a good thing because, since then, new and different challenges have cropped up. While pandemic pressures have eased somewhat since 2020, new conspiracy theories have spread, some states have added new voting restrictions, election officials have faced death threats, local elections offices have experienced high turnover and early voters are facing acts of intimidation. API hosted a discussion with journalists from The Associated Press last week to go over ways newsrooms can fine-tune their coverage plans. We’ve compiled tips that might help local newsrooms in the final days before the midterm elections.

API shares lessons at Independent News Sustainability Summit

API will be in Austin this weekend for the Independent News Sustainability Summit, hosted by LION Publishers, News Revenue Hub and RevLab at The Texas Tribune. Senior applications engineer Stephen Jefferson is speaking on a panel about building new products in small newsrooms; Emily Ristow, director of local news transformation, is giving a lightning talk on how to “stop doing”; and Samantha Ragland, vice president of journalism programs, is introducing lessons from the Listening & Sustainability Lab. For updates on this effort, sign up here.

