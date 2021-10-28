Need to Know: October 28, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: It’s not page views, it’s regular habit that matters most for news outlets (Northwestern University)

But did you know: Northwestern University launches subscriber engagement index for local news organizations (Medill Local News Initiative)

The index will help news organizations understand which content is engaging their digital subscribers, and allows them to benchmark their results against other outlets in comparable markets. Currently 44 U.S. news organizations of varying sizes are participating in the index, and around 100 are expected to have joined by early 2022. Medill has partnered with Mather Economics, an Atlanta-based company that handles metrics for news organizations, which is providing the data for analysis in the index. In addition to data on content that is engaging subscribers, the index will contain dashboards on metrics like retention rates, revenue rates, and how many days per month people are consuming news. It also sorts subscribers into segments based on how loyal they are, including whether they are “established” or “at-risk.”

+ Noted: U.S. and U.K. publishers stage a full stock market comeback after pandemic blow, according to new report (Press Gazette)

API UPDATE

API to administer Southern California Public Radio program on engaged journalism (KPCC)

Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist) is partnering with API, the Knight Foundation, Chicago Public Media, WBUR and Minnesota Public Radio to launch a cohort-based program that helps public media newsrooms operationalize engaged journalism practices. SCPR will lead the creation and implementation of a year-long program that will support these newsrooms as they experiment with ways to deepen relationships with their communities. The participants will produce case studies of their experiences to serve as a roadmap for other news organizations interested in doing engaged journalism. API will administer the program and also share out the lessons and findings from the news organizations through its various channels, including BetterNews.org.

+ Related: Why engaged journalism is a revenue strategy (Medium, KPCC)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Observer launches directory of local historic Black landmarks (Sacramento Observer)

The Sacramento-based news outlet, which has served the region’s African American community since 1962, is now home to a directory of local landmarks that represent important pieces of African American history. The directory was created by high school student Maya Lee, who embarked on the project to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award. “The Girl Scout Gold Award has inspired me to create something that my area didn’t have until now, a central place to help educate the public about the African American people and places important to Sacramento’s history,” Lee said. “Many community publishers could create directories like this — and I imagine it could lead to other opportunities, too (both in editorial and revenue),” wrote Kevin Loker, API’s director of partnerships, on Twitter.

+ Earlier: Nonprofit news outlet The Oaklandside’s community advisory board suggested the outlet incorporate more local history in its reporting; soon after, it started a series exploring the history of residential buildings in Oakland and the people who’ve lived in them (The Oaklandside)

OFFSHORE

SLAPP lawsuits are a growing tool for stopping investigative journalism around the world (Nieman Lab)

A strategic lawsuit against public participation, also known as SLAPP, is a tool often used by powerful groups or individuals to try to prevent damaging information from being reported about them. They often take the form of defamation lawsuits. And while many times the companies or individuals who start these claims know they will never win, they will engage the defendant to drain their time and resources and ultimately, dissuade them from reporting a controversial story. However, initiatives to monitor and combat SLAPPs are beginning to spread across Europe, where SLAPPs have been particularly rife, writes Peter Coe. These initiatives aim both to make it more difficult to file such a lawsuit and to impose “cost sanctions” on unsuccessful claimants, so that the defendant is awarded full legal costs.

OFFBEAT

To innovate, news organizations need to be audience-led (What’s New in Publishing)

News organizations’ efforts to innovate are not often truly externally focused — where they’re reaching out and having one-to-one conversations with audiences, and demonstrating an “ability to listen with real empathy,” says Rishad Patel, co-founder of Splice Media in Singapore. Simple but meaningful exchanges with audiences can help news orgs understand where their priorities should lie. “We don’t see enough of that in the way we run our media organization,” Patel adds. “True innovation in media comes from that value exchange: by serving our audiences with anything at our disposal that allows them to make better decisions and live better lives.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Should The Wall Street Journal have published a letter from Trump claiming a rigged election? (The Washington Post)

The 600-word letter to the editor from former President Trump was published Wednesday. He argued inaccurately that the 2020 election was rigged, and cited claims of election fraud that have been mostly debunked. The letter “seemed to test the blurry boundaries that have long surrounded letters-to-the-editor columns, where newspapers have attempted to balance a commitment to showcasing a wide array of opinions with a reluctance to traffic in falsehoods,” writes Jeremy Barr. Some publications fact-check letter submissions, while others do not address the veracity of any claims made in letters; some do address false claims by publishing a contemporaneous response. The Journal is facing criticism from some journalists and commentators who say Trump’s letter only amplifies election misinformation.

SHAREABLE

Too big to cover alone: Newsrooms team up (Axios)

From the Facebook Papers to the Pandora Papers, news organizations are increasingly willing to work together on big investigations. The Facebook Papers, the loose consortium of around two dozen news outlets that reported on the leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, was an ad hoc arrangement that resulted in stories being published on publishers’ own timelines, under their own separate brands, and many with similar takeaways. Compared to tightly coordinated collaborations like International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which produced the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers, the Facebook consortium was more of a “slapdash effort,” write Sara Fischer and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian — the upsides being that this allowed the group to publish newsworthy information more quickly, and each participating news outlet was able to put its own stamp on the work.