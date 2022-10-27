Need to Know: October 27, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Photojournalists in conflict zones could benefit from selling their work as NFTs (CoinDesk)

But did you know: Shutterstock will start selling AI-generated stock imagery with help from OpenAI (The Verge)

Stock image website Shutterstock will integrate popular AI image generator DALL-E 2 directly into its platform, allowing users to generate their own stock images. In addition, Shutterstock will reimburse creators whose work is used to train the text-to-image tool following criticism from artists whose output has been scraped and used to create AI generator systems. Now, DALL-E’s output will compete with the same individuals whose work was used to train it.

+ Noted: Sonal Shah named new CEO of the Texas Tribune (The New York Times); U.S. Postal Service quashes rumors about ballots with insufficient postage (AFP Fact Check); Twitter is losing its most active users (Reuters); Journalism turns a corner on climate change (The Nation)

API UPDATE

Fine-tuning your Election Day coverage plans: A conversation with the AP

What did journalists learn from the 2020 election? Plenty. And it’s a good thing because, since then, new and different challenges have cropped up. While pandemic pressures have eased somewhat since 2020, new conspiracy theories have spread, some states have added new voting restrictions, election officials have faced death threats, local elections offices have experienced high turnover and early voters are facing acts of intimidation. API hosted a discussion with journalists from The Associated Press last week to go over ways newsrooms can fine-tune their coverage plans. We’ve compiled tips that might help local newsrooms in the final days before the midterm elections.

API shares lessons at Independent News Sustainability Summit

API will be in Austin this weekend for the Independent News Sustainability Summit, hosted by LION Publishers, News Revenue Hub and RevLab at The Texas Tribune. Senior applications engineer Stephen Jefferson is speaking on a panel about building new products in small newsrooms; Emily Ristow, director of local news transformation, is giving a lightning talk on how to “stop doing”; and Samantha Ragland, vice president of journalism programs, is introducing lessons from the Listening & Sustainability Lab. For updates on this effort, sign up here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Reimagining immigration news: North Carolina’s case for the nation (Define American)

New research from Define American identified challenges in immigration reporting across local newsrooms, as well as positive models to drive more accurate reporting. The study included a content analysis of immigrant representation in 22 North Carolina outlets, interviews with local stakeholders and a survey of North Carolina news consumers. Although consistent immigration reporting in North Carolina has lagged behind the growth of the state’s foreign-born population, the research noted that collaborations between Spanish and English language outlets can help improve reporting. The report offers seven recommendations for newsrooms to improve their immigration coverage.

OFFSHORE

One BBC journalist disciplined over social media use in second year of Tim Davie’s guidelines (Press Gazette)

When BBC director-general Tim Davie started his role in the fall of 2020, he issued new social media guidelines instructing employees not to “virtue signal” online or post criticism of colleagues as part of a commitment to impartiality. FOI requests from the Press Gazette provide insight into how the policy is being implemented. In the first year of the new policy, four BBC employees were formally disciplined, and last year just one journalist was disciplined. The insight comes shortly after BBC’s political editor received criticism for tweeting unsubstantiated claims from Boris Johnson’s political camp.

OFFBEAT

Campaign press aides move from the shadows to star on social media (The New York Times)

A new breed of campaign aides has emerged — those whose online profiles resemble social media influencers, not traditional behind-the-scenes operatives who work with mainstream press. This shift has changed the way that campaign press shops function and is driven by how voters receive information about their candidates. Instead of posting their candidates’ political positions or shaping media coverage, these staff members share their own statements on social media — often targeting critics and journalists in order to energize supporters and encourage online contributions.

+ Related: Attorney General Garland announces revised Justice Department news media policy (U.S. Department of Justice)

UP FOR DEBATE

Long-awaited climate newsletter launches with Chevron sponsorship (Gizmodo)

Much-anticipated new journalism website Semafor sent out the second edition of its climate and energy newsletter Monday — and subscribers were quick to take notice of a message from the newsletter’s sponsor, Chevron, detailing its efforts to lower carbon emissions from cow waste. The note linked to a Chevron website further outlining the project. Oil and gas companies regularly advertise in media outlets, writes Molly Taft, and the Chevron ad from the Semafor newsletter is running on other platforms as well. Semafor stated that advertisers have no bearing on editorial coverage, and that all ads are transparently positioned and clearly contextualized as advertising. Semafor’s first climate newsletter was sponsored by Mastercard.

SHAREABLE

This political era has nearly killed off newspaper endorsements for president (Nieman Lab)

Four of the nation’s largest newspaper chains — Gannett, Alden, McClatchy, and Lee — have reduced or axed endorsements in national and statewide races. While there are plenty of reasonable arguments against media endorsements, Joshua Benton writes that hedge-fund papers may have a different motivation: “Endorsing any presidential candidate will piss some fraction of our readers off. And we don’t have enough readers left to go around making some of them mad.” It’s not just any endorsement that these papers may be shying away from, Benton says; endorsing someone running against Donald Trump could hurt the bottom line.

Editor’s note: The Up for Debate section has been edited to reflect that Semafor’s first climate newsletter was published last week on 10/18 with Mastercard as its sponsor.