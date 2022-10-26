Need to Know: October 26, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: America should spend billions to revive local news (The Washington Post)

But did you know: The case for mac n’ cheese journalism: Americans won’t trust the news unless they get daily stories about their neighbors (Moundsville)

When discussing the decline of local journalism, John W. Miller writes that there is often too much discussion about the type of journalism that people need and not enough about what they want. He argues that there’s no point in producing great work if no one is reading it. What people really want, Miller says, are “stories about their neighbors that aren’t puff or hit pieces, but not investigative stories that take six months to report, either.” He calls this style mac n’ cheese journalism — not the type of work that wins Pulitzers, but too involved to be done by amaeuter citizen journalists.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: CNN announces “Guns in America” beat and team (CNN)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Five strategies to help potential voters cut through the noise (Trusting News)

Let’s walk through five strategies that can both provide essential coverage and empower people to navigate the news. Make it clear how to participate by giving your community basic information on where and how to vote and making that information easily findable on your site. Provide relatable context about how voting now will impact their future and the future makeup of who is in charge locally and nationally. Make getting information easy by using easy-to-read formats and setting expectations for when and how races will be called. Empower news consumers to be on the lookout for misinformation, and share tips on how they can spot it. And encourage questions and action by making clear how they can reach out.

+ API will be at MediaFest22! If you’re attending, reach out to Michael D. Bolden (@michaelbolden), Letrell Crittenden (@LDeshan) and Kevin Loker (@KevinLoker) to connect.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Forget the horse race. INN members are covering elections differently (Medium, INNsights)

In this midterm election, members of INN, including Spotlight PA, Injustice Watch and The 19th, are moving away from horse race coverage and instead focusing on voter needs. The Spotlight PA Election Center includes guides on voting, researching candidates and working at polls, as well as an in-depth series on the different visions of the state’s gubernatorial candidates. At Injustice Watch, the team spent months compiling a guide to judicial elections in Cook County, which includes a glossary of legal terms and a sample ballot that voters can fill out and take to the polls with them. And The 19th teamed up with SurveyMonkey to create a poll that highlighted what women, particularly women of color and LGBTQ+ people, felt about policy.

OFFSHORE

Belarusian journalists collaborate with the hacktivists who have a lot of sensitive information — how does it work and is this ethical? (The Fix)

In Belarus, an anonymous hacktivist group is providing immense amounts of information to investigative journalists. The Cyber Partisans have been labeled a terrorist group by Belarus’s authoritarian government; they release raw data containing everything from the traffic police database to personnel files of government officials. Journalists can request specific pieces of information via Telegram after the group verifies that the requester is a real journalist. The group has a policy of only looking into information on someone who collaborates with the government regime. A spokesperson for Cyber Partisans argues that their work is ethical because it allows Belarusians to understand the people in their government.

OFFBEAT

Shifting to an audience-first mentality: Why Bloomberg is no longer using open-market third-party programmatic ads (Bloomberg)

As part of a shift towards an “audience first” mentality, Bloomberg CEO M. Scott Havens writes that the company will no longer allow advertisers to use third-party programmatic ads. “Going forward, if brands want to reach our audience, they’ll need to work directly with our world class media team,” he writes. This will create a better environment for users with fewer ads, he writes, while making the advertising itself more valuable for brand partners. He says they will also be using more of that ad space to promote their own products and initiatives.

UP FOR DEBATE

U.S. legislation that lets media cartels collude is the wrong way to foster public-interest journalism (Common Dreams)

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act was recently voted out of committee in the Senate, but Sanjay Jolly and Tim Karr of Free Press Action argue that this bill is not the way to improve the journalism ecosystem in America. They say it will not help struggling or out-of-work journalists, bring high-quality journalism to news deserts or address the dearth of coverage of communities of color. They argue that the bill, which allows news outlets to collectively bargain with tech platforms, is really “about big corporations getting Congress to help them shake down even bigger corporations so they can get a few extra bucks for their shareholders.” Free Press Action instead advocates for a tax on digital advertising that would be spent on public-interest journalism.

SHAREABLE

The Oregonian apologizes for its past racism and the legacy it leaves (The Oregonian)

As part of an occasional series called Publishing Prejudice, Therese Bottomly, editor of The Oregonian/OregonLive, has apologized for the newspaper’s racism and the legacy of that racism today. She says that the paper “promoted racist and xenophobic views” from its earliest days, and that The Oregonian was on the wrong side of history on issues like voting rights and internment camps. What reporters have dug up from the paper’s archives for this series is “sickening. Revolting. Painful. Indefensible.”