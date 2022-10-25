Need to Know: October 25, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: TikTok failed to stop most misleading political ads in a test run by researchers (The New York Times)

But did you know: More Americans are getting news on TikTok, bucking the trend on other social media sites (Pew Research Center)

While news consumption has plateaued or fallen on most social media platforms, the number of Americans saying they get their news on TikTok has grown over the past two years. Now, 26% of Americans between 18 and 29 say they regularly get news from TikTok, up from 9% in 2020; overall, the number of adulting turning to the platform has risen from 3% to 10%. The social media platform whose users most regularly get news there is still Twitter at 53%. The number of Facebook users who say they regularly get news there has dropped since 2020, from 54% to 44%.

+ Noted: Niketa Patel to take the reins of the Newmark J-School’s Executive Program (Newmark Graduate School of Journalism); The Texas Tribune launches new journalism fellowship for HBCU students (The Texas Tribune)

API RESOURCES

How the Long Beach Post’s community editorial board provides more than opinion

In the summer of 2020, the Long Beach Post launched a community editorial board, made up of seven local residents with vastly different backgrounds, who would write opinion pieces and editorials, identify possible stories for Post reporters to pursue, and even serve as sources. Community engagement editor Stephanie Rivera explains the Post’s approach to forming and running the inaugural board, what they learned, and what they’ll do differently the next time around.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Honolulu Civil Beat launching pop-up newsrooms in public libraries (Honolulu Civil Beat)

Honolulu Civil Beat is partnering with the Hawaii State Public Library System to create pop-up newsrooms across the state. Patti Epler, editor of Civil Beat, writes that staffers from the newsroom will spend at least one day a week working out of a public library. Epler writes that the goal is both to show the public how journalism is produced, and to allow journalists to speak directly to local residents and learn more about the issues that affect them. “Now, all that said, I’m not really sure how this is all going to work. This is just the beginning of a grand experiment,” writes Epler. This project is funded by API’s Election Coverage and Community Listening Fund.

OFFSHORE

Reporting in Iran could get you jailed. This outlet is doing it anyway. (The Washington Post)

The Iranian digital news outlet IranWire was the first to publish the name of Mahsa Amini, a woman who was killed by Iranian police after being arrested for violating a hijab mandate. The Wire uses a network of citizen journalists to break news; its videos are regularly shown on CNN. Since 2014, IranWire has trained thousands of Iranians — often teachers, lawyers, doctors and students — to record events through a journalist’s eye so that they can be verified under scrutiny. They also use apps that allow people to post online even amid the government’s internet shutdown.

+ Indian news site The Wire retracts its Meta stories, will continue its investigation (The Wire)

OFFBEAT

Frustrated with polling? Pollsters are, too (The New York Times)

Ahead of the midterm elections, pollsters are increasingly unsure that they can meaningfully poll the United States. “The same cross-currents of mistrust, misinformation and polarization that divide our nation are also weakening our ability to see it for what it is,” writes Quoctrung Bui. Even estimating who will vote has become challenging, and actually reaching voters on the phone, as pollsters traditionally did, is exceedingly difficult. The pollsters also say the term “margin of error” is often used incorrectly and that a “total survey error” is likely to be much larger.

UP FOR DEBATE

Are we past peak newsletter? (The New York Times)

After several years of newsletter hype, the paid email newsletter bubble might be bursting, write Benjamin Mullin and Katie Robertson. Newsletters did exceptionally well during the pandemic, when people at home had more time to create and consume them; now, both readers and writers are drifting away. Meta is shutting down its newsletter service, The Atlantic is reasoning its relationships with newsletter writers and Substack has pulled back on its upfront payments. Part of the reason is that newsletters are mostly a text-based medium, which limits options for interactivity and multimedia.

SHAREABLE

