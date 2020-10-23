Need to Know: October 23, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The AP and Report for America created 14 new statehouse jobs to help rescue the declining beat (Poynter)

But did you know: As they shrink, newspapers aren’t protecting their ‘iron core’ — watchdog coverage of local governments — over other kinds of news (Nieman Lab)

A new paper in the American Journal of Political Science examining job cuts in local newspapers has found that political reporting — in this case, coverage of both elections and ongoing governmental activity — has suffered the same fate as other sections of the newspaper. Between 1994 and 2004, the average newspaper lost about 12 reporters, and with them approximately 500 political news stories per year. Joshua Benton argues that this type of news is the “iron core” of local news, and that it should be protected more than the rest of the paper.

+ Noted: Trump breaks agreement with CBS News by releasing his own video of “60 Minutes” interview (The Washington Post); Wikipedia and W.H.O. partner to combat coronavirus misinformation (The New York Times); Geeta Anand named dean of Berkeley Journalism (Berkeley Journalism)

API UPDATE

How The Associated Press is thinking about this election

In four discussions hosted by API over the last two months, editors and reporters from the Associated Press discussed their strategies for covering polls, fighting misinformation and declaring election winners. Voting patterns and counting practices will vary widely by state, and with more than half of voters expected to vote ahead of the election, the AP is shifting its deployment of resources for a new kind of vote count. In the run-up to the election, the network is trying to avoid leading with horse-race coverage, and focusing on explanatory journalism that helps combat misinformation.

+ In this week’s edition of Factually: The power of simple hoaxes, Instagram recruitment and banning QAnon on YouTube. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

TRY THIS AT HOME

In the final days of election season, tell (and show) your audience why they can trust you (Medium, Trusting News)

With Election Day approaching, the Trusting News team has done some of the legwork for newsrooms trying to build and maintain credibility with audiences. They offer language for defending your coverage from accusations of liberal bias and attacks of “fake news”; templates for explaining things like story selection and why you rely on wire copy and national news reports; and ideas (tested by newsrooms) for showing how you strive for fairness in your coverage.

+ Related: Votebeat’s pop-up newsrooms are covering local election integrity and voting access (Nieman Reports)

OFFSHORE

Rainforest Journalism Fund website launches with tools for journalists (Pulitzer Center)

The Pulitzer Center has launched a new, multilingual website to showcase and support the work of journalists covering three major rainforest regions in the Amazon, Congo Basin, and Southeast Asia. The website offers grant information in bahasa Indonesia, English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and also resources to help local reporters develop sources on environmental issues. The Rainforest Journalism Fund was launched in 2018 to encourage reporting on tropical rainforest issues like deforestation and climate change.

+ “Sometimes I feel a magnifying glass on me,” says Diana Zurco, the first trans woman to host a newscast in Argentina (LatAm Journalism Review)

OFFBEAT

Why ‘blind’ hiring doesn’t work to eliminate bias (Fast Company)

As more companies attempt to diversify their ranks, one common way to avoid discriminatory hiring practices is to practice “blind” hiring. This effectively means removing demographic information, including names, from the early stages of the process. But this can have unintended consequences, writes Georgene Huang; bias may come into play once the hiring process reaches the in-person phase, or gaps in the resume for childcare may look suspicious without any context. Instead, companies should focus on their recruitment process — making realistic diversity goals, creating a diverse talent pool that can be elevated through the ranks and deliberately seeking out candidates from a variety of backgrounds.

+ Mother Jones reports that Facebook manipulated its news feed to hurt liberal publications (Mother Jones)

UP FOR DEBATE

Wall Street Journal opinion and news side divided on Hunter Biden (Variety)

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial pages contained multiple articles about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his alleged business dealings in China. But the news pages had a different take on the accusations, refuting claims that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s Chinese business venture, which had circulated in conservative media. It’s the latest in an ongoing battle between the Journal’s news reporters and the editorial board; in July, more than 280 staffers attacked the opinion section for its “apparent disregard for evidence” and claimed that it was hurting the reputation of the paper. The board responded that it wouldn’t give into “cancel culture pressure.” The letter in July also called for a clearer separation between the news and opinion departments.

SHAREABLE

How the Minneapolis Star Tribune made the best of a canceled state fair (Nieman Lab)

When the Minnesota State Fair was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Minneapolis Star Tribune knew it had to do something in its place. Content about the fair is among the paper’s most popular every year, and its in-person booth at the fair brought in a substantial amount of revenue. So the Star Tribune decided to put on a virtual approximation of the event, complete with butter sculptures and Minnesota trivia games. The focus was on audience participation, including a wildly popular talent show that featured dozens of entries from readers. In the end, the paper brought in more than half last year’s revenue, exceeding its goal for the year.

FOR THE WEEKEND

