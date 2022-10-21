Need to Know: October 21, 2022

ELECTION EDITION UPDATE

Each Monday through the November elections, API is sharing a special edition newsletter aimed to help you with your 2022 midterms coverage.

How to effectively listen to your community

All your thoughtful election planning and coverage is wasted if no one’s buying what you’re selling (literally or figuratively). What does your community actually want and need to know about the election process, candidates and issues? Below are some ways to build trust with your readers and effectively learn what they want to hear from you.

✅ Let the public tell you what information they’re looking for but can’t find. The Citizens Agenda model centers voters and invites them to tell newsrooms what they want politicians to be talking about as they compete for votes.

✅ Collaborate with local community groups or agencies for a sense of what people are lacking — and consider offering voting guides, surveys or toolkits they can hand out to constituents. Here’s a great example of a partnership between a civic engagement hub and news outlet aiming to help constituents be well informed and prepared to vote in November.

✅ Avoid using “us vs. them” or two-sided framing when asking questions. Instead, use mindful language to complicate the narrative, and reveal more viewpoints by interviewing people who are not dead set on one approach. Learn more about complicating the narrative from Amanda Ripley and Solutions Journalism Network.

✅ Don’t be afraid to go off-platform to reach communities with low voter turnout. Consider printing off election guides that can be passed around, or starting a text message campaign that allows your audience to ask questions about the election. Here are some tips on answering live questions about voting.

✅ Follow up, and act on what you’ve learned. If possible, send community members a note thanking them for their time along with an observation about what you learned. And be sure to have a standardized way to track community responses across the newsroom, so insights and trends are readily accessible.

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Across the country, newsroom unions are fighting for better benefits and wages, with mixed success. At the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, staffers voted to go on strike, and even called for subscribers and advertisers to boycott the paper. But a day after the strike began, dozens of workers crossed the picket line to continue working at the paper. Meanwhile, six unions from Gannett papers released a study detailing racial and gender pay gaps as they bargain for a new contract. Gabby Miller writes that “unions can both protect newsroom workers on bread-and-butter issues—like immediate job protections—and safeguard the industry more broadly.” (TribLive, WESA, Poynter, Columbia Journalism Review)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Make nice, or screw them? Looking for a new approach to journalism’s conservative problem. Doron Taussig and Anthony Nadler argue that news outlets should aim to directly target news at people who are currently only being served by conservative media. (Columbia Journalism Review)

America should spend billions to revive local news. Perry Bacon Jr. makes the case that the U.S. needs to spend $10 billion to hire 87,000 journalists so that there is at least one 100-person outlet in each Congressional district. (The Washington Post)

How social media amplifies misinformation more than information. A new study found that platforms that have many mechanisms for virality are more likely to spread misinformation. (The New York Times)

NEW FROM API

How the Akron Beacon Journal has increasingly served Black readers — expanding its audience and revenue (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Grow your audience and paid online subscription base by bridging significant gaps in reaching key segments, including Black readers. The Akron Beacon Journal realized in 2019 that it was behind in converting its eroding print audience into paid digital subscribers. Marketing data also showed significant gaps in reaching three key audiences online, including Black readers, those aged 25-44 and households with under $60,000 income. The Journal reached out to the three target audiences, conducting more than 60 virtual interviews to learn about their interests and expectations. Since then, their coverage increasingly resonated with diverse audiences, resulting in increased subscriptions and engagement with the Black community.

Do these 5 things before the election to demonstrate credibility (Medium, Trusting News)

In this election cycle, journalists are keenly aware of the heightened importance of providing coverage to their communities that is seen as both relevant and trustworthy. With the midterm elections fast approaching and most newsrooms already in the thick of providing coverage for their communities, Trusting News shares some quick, actionable things journalists can do to help increase the impact and credibility of their elections coverage: make basic information easy to find, explain your mission and goals, make endorsements (and opinion content) clear, avoid polarizing words and frameworks and invest in reading (and responding to) comments.

