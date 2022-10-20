Need to Know: October 20, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Americans’ trust in media remains near record low (Gallup)

But did you know: How to help journalists earn news consumers’ trust (Trusting News)

Trusting News has been researching and sharing strategies for earning trust and demonstrating credibility since 2016. See highlights from their Trust Tips newsletter here. Their Road to Pluralism initiative is drilling down on how people’s world views and experiences influence how they perceive the news. See the list of questions they’re addressing here, and expand each one to find related research and resources. Some highlights relevant for upcoming elections coverage are an anti-polarization checklist and pledge for journalists committed to reaching a broader audience, along with quick checklists for headline writing and word choices.

+ Noted: FBI raided star ABC News producer's home — and he hasn't been seen since (Rolling Stone); Rich conservatives fund new media universe (Axios); How this veteran journalist refused to back down when Trump told her to sit down (MSNBC); Industry responds to end of Facebook Instant Articles (Press Gazette)

API UPDATE

How the Akron Beacon Journal has increasingly served Black readers — expanding its audience and revenue (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Grow your audience and paid online subscription base by bridging significant gaps in reaching key segments, including Black readers. The Akron Beacon Journal realized in 2019 that it was behind in converting its eroding print audience into paid digital subscribers. Marketing data also showed significant gaps in reaching three key audiences online, including Black readers, those aged 25-44 and households with under $60,000 income. The Journal reached out to the three target audiences, conducting more than 60 virtual interviews to learn about their interests and expectations. Since then, their coverage increasingly resonated with diverse audiences, resulting in increased subscriptions and engagement with the Black community.

+ Watch API’s ONA 2022 panel on connecting with Gen Z and Millennial audiences (YouTube, API)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The misinformation beat, translated (The New York Times)

Times journalist Tiffany Hsu spent the summer covering disinformation and misinformation. Hsu details how she reported on the spread of misinformation in other languages, including joining fringe platforms and tracking specific falsehoods across languages. Hsu also used The Wayback Machine to find the origin of dubious posts and understand how the rumors evolved over time and language. Misinformation about the integrity of elections and how to vote feel especially dangerous, Hsu said.

To have this doubt swirling in the environment heading into a really consequential election is problematic, especially when so many diasporic communities are going to become or are becoming very powerful voting centers. -Tiffany Hsu

OFFSHORE

Turkey’s new media law is bad news – but don’t report it (Brookings)

Following the enactment of a controversial new social media law, Turkish authorities can control and restrict online speech in ways that would be unthinkable in any democracy. While Turkey’s government has long been criticized for its control over mainstream media, social media has been an open forum for citizens and dissidents — until now. In the run-up to the 2023 elections, critics fear the new rules will be used to silence opposition campaigns and muzzle public debate. Those whose online posts are deemed to spread misinformation under the law can face up to five years of imprisonment. “If you are in Turkey, think twice about tweeting this article,” writes Aslı Aydıntaşbaş.

OFFBEAT

Alex Jones lost a $1 billion trial. Why is Infowars still streaming? (Vox)

Alex Jones and his Infowars media company must pay almost $1 billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims, but that hasn’t stopped Jones from continuing to spread misinformation on his platform in the week following the verdict. Infowars’ parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, shielding it from judgments until the reorganization is complete. This, combined with Jones’ plan to appeal the guilty verdicts, means it’s unlikely he will ever pay close to $1 billion to affected families.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘The world according to Fox’: A CEO’s vision gets tested in court (The New York Times)

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott’s mantra to respect Fox’s audience — sparing conservative viewers from what they don’t want to hear, even if that means ignoring newsworthy stories — has proved to be successful. But Scott’s own skepticism about claims of voter fraud following the 2020 election, even as the network amplified some of the most outrageous falsehoods, may give Dominion Voting Systems the upper hand in its lawsuit against Fox. Scott’s behind-the-scenes opinions of the false claims that Fox covered might convince a jury that the network broadcast information it knew to be untrue.

SHAREABLE

Solutions Journalism Network releases its annual report (Solutions Journalism Network)

Journalism is being called to meet a historic moment. By covering responses to local and global challenges, journalists can equip people with the knowledge to envision and build a more equitable and sustainable world. In its report detailing connections, impact and inspiration from 2021, Solutions Journalism Network announced its aim to ensure that by 2025, half of news consumers in the U.S., and increasing numbers globally, have access to solutions journalism, no matter where or how they get their news. The report also outlines SJN’s partnerships, successful media projects and impact programs.