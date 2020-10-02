Need to Know: October 2, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Last week a federal bill was introduced to “examine potential new mechanisms for public funding for the production of local news” (Colorado Independent)

But did you know: How the government can help save local news without endangering its editorial independence (Poynter)

The Rebuild Local News Coalition, a consortium of 3,000 local newsrooms, has developed a proposal that would give Americans a $250 tax creditthat will allow them to subscribe to local news sources or donate to nonprofit news organizations. The goal is to bump new money into local news without creating a system of government-chosen grants or funding. The coalition expects that its plan would add about 20,000 local reporters, or double the current amount.

+ Noted: Number of Americans who have no trust in mass media hits record high (Gallup); Employees at WAMU, D.C.’s public radio station, have unionized (Washingtonian); Essence Magazine furloughs staff due to COVID-19 revenue losses (The Daily Beast); Condé Nast names first-ever global chief diversity and inclusion officer, reverses pay cuts for staffers (Fashion Week Daily)

API UPDATE

In this week’s edition of ‘Factually’

The best fact-checks from the first presidential debate, how social media platforms are using fact-checking labels, and the pandemic “influencers” on campus. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Local news organizations are finding that podcasts help build connections with their communities (Bello Collective)

Local news outlets are increasingly using podcasts as a way to cut through the digital noise and build connections between reporters and listeners. For many outlets, their target podcast audience is deliberately small, as when it is offered as premium content for paying subscribers. In overstretched newsrooms, some have started asking all reporters to record their interviews, giving them potential future audio for podcasts.

+ Election SOS is offering a five-day, self-paced email course on how to build a voter guide (Election SOS)

OFFSHORE

Starved for time and privacy during the pandemic, India’s women are finding refuge in podcasts (Quartz)

Podcasts are finding an audience with Indian women, who historically had little access to news and entertainment. India did not have the history of talk radio that many Western countries did, so local podcasts were slower to emerge, but they are starting to grow in popularity. Women launching podcasts have largely focused on the types of shows they would want to listen to, with popular topics including workplaces, city life, and parenting. One creator theorized that the “bubble of privacy” offered by a podcast appeals to women who are now home everyday with partners and children.

+ The Independent launches new Spanish-language website in the U.S. (InPublishing)

OFFBEAT

Study finds ‘single largest driver’ of coronavirus misinformation is President Trump (The New York Times)

Misinformation and disinformation about the coronavirus has spread widely this year, and a new study from Cornell University finds that President Trump is the largest driver of this “infodemic.” Nearly 38% of misinformation about COVID-19 can be traced back to the president, including many statements about the most prevalent disinformation topic, miracle cures. The study also found that 3% of news articles about COVID-19 from January to May contained misinformation. Conspiracy theories accounted for 46% of the misinformation spread.

UP FOR DEBATE

How Google and Facebook compromise media independence with their corporate donations (Journalism & Liberty)

A new report from Nikki Usher at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign explores how tech giants like Facebook and Google give money to news organizations in the form of philanthropy, while profiting from anticompetitive business models and data privacy invasions that keep journalism from thriving independently. Both organizations now give significant money, in the form of grants and in-kind donations like training, to news organizations, as well as build tools that outlets rely on, like Google Analytics, creating issues of real or perceived conflicts of interest. Usher suggests three reforms: government regulations requiring more transparency for the “social responsibility” funds that often fund news, putting all for-profit funding from these companies into a single pot that is doled out by an outside organization, and allowing news organizations to band together to challenge the big tech companies.

SHAREABLE

This Portland photojournalist found fairy-tale magic in a catastrophe (Poynter)

Portland-based photojournalist Beth Nakamura has covered protests and rallies during the pandemic, but in the wake of the region’s wildfires, she stumbled upon a cheerier story. At an evacuation site, adults had dressed up as characters — Batman, Superman, and Belle from Beauty and Beast — to read stories and play games with the site’s children. Her photos capture these fairytale creatures transfixing young kids as the haze of the wildfires looms in the background.

FOR THE WEEKEND

