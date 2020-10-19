Need to Know: October 19, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Twitter restricted the reach of a New York Post story, then allowed users to share it (TechCrunch)

But did you know: Twitter changes its hacked materials policy after New York Post story (TechCrunch)

After Twitter’s response to the Post story, which may have relied on hacked emails, the company received criticism from conservatives, but also from those concerned a similar move could be taken against journalists and whistleblowers. So the social media company has announced some policy changes. Twitter plans to label tweets containing or linking to hacked content, and the platform will only remove hacked material if it’s shared by hackers or those working with them.

+ Earlier: Images in the Post story contained private information, which also breaks company policy (Twitter, @TwitterSafety)

+ Related: Some reporters questioned the Post story and withheld their bylines (The New York Times)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: WAMU senior managing editor Zuri Berry sued Current and American University after a report in the public radio-centered publication alleged he’d created a hostile work environment (Washingtonian); The Dallas Morning News newsroom voted to unionize (The Dallas Morning News)

API RESOURCES

How to start a community advisory board for your newsroom

Community advisory boards are one way to start more of your journalism from a place of listening. Made up of people from your community, community advisory boards can offer valuable perspectives on your reporting and guide you to stories that really matter to audiences. They can also help you build better relationships with groups that have felt alienated, misrepresented or frustrated by your coverage. With advice from several newsrooms, we put together this guide on how to start one in your own newsroom.

TRY THIS AT HOME

To cover voting, FiveThirtyEight turns to a ‘slower-than-usual liveblog’ (Nieman Lab)

This year, election results are expected to be delayed days or weeks, and Americans’ interest in the inside baseball of voting logistics is at an all-time high. In response to that information need, FiveThirtyEight is creating a “reporter’s notebook” blog devoted to answering reader questions and sharing new developments before they become full-fledged stories. The idea for the project evolved from FiveThirtyEight’s Slack channel, where reporters shared links and background information that may not warrant full stories.

OFFSHORE

Report finds the pandemic is fueling digital repression worldwide (Freedom House)

The report, published by press freedom watchdog Freedom House, says that COVID-19 set the groundwork for political leaders in some countries to limit access to information by blocking news sites and spreading false or misleading statements. The pandemic also was used to rationalize new surveillance efforts, including data collection, with little oversight or transparency. In China, for instance, state officials spread disinformation and made mass arrests to purportedly slow the virus, as well as criticism of the government.

OFFBEAT

Why we’re entering the golden age of email (Fast Company)

WhatsApp, Slack and Microsoft Teams have created new ways for people to communicate, but they’re built on closed systems. Dvir Ben-Aroya writes that unlike technology on closed systems, email is decentralized and can’t be controlled by a single company. Several email-based products launched this year as, Ben-Aroya argues, people have grown overwhelmed with managing multiple messaging inboxes.

+ About 1,300 local sites have popped up to deliver propaganda under orders from Republican groups and PR firms (The New York Times)

UP FOR DEBATE

Now we know Facebook made changes to show you less news from Mother Jones (Mother Jones)

A recent story from The Wall Street Journal found that a 2017 change to Facebook’s algorithm negatively impacted left-leaning news sites like Mother Jones. Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director for the site, writes that despite assurances from Facebook executives that all publishers would see slight traffic declines, Mother Jones’ reach “plummeted.” He says of the experience: “It’s difficult and disheartening to keep running into walls, and to learn that the walls were placed there intentionally, so my colleagues and I would be stopped as we tried to promote our magazine’s work, makes me livid.”

+ Related: Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery estimates Facebook’s algorithm tweak cost the news outlet $400,000 to $600,000 (Twitter, @ClaraJeffery); The Citizen Browser Project, from The Markup, will examine Facebook and YouTube’s algorithms (The Markup)

SHAREABLE

Why Spelling Bee fans are getting up at 3 a.m. to solve its puzzles (The New York Times)

In 2018, The New York Times game team created its first digital effort, Spelling Bee, where players make words out of seven letters in a hive-shaped puzzle. Fans of the game, which offers an alternative to the traditional crossword, have formed groups for “puzzlehead” discussions on Facebook and Reddit. In some cases, players’ enthusiasm goes further than that. Spelling Bee puzzles don’t allow every word to be played, leading one player to send palm fiber ribbon to the Times crossword editor to advocate for the game accepting the word “raffia.” “While The New York Times does not endorse such methods, RAFFIA is now an accepted word,” Deb Amlen writes, adding that players can now email the paper with suggested words.

+ Can High Country News rewrite the narrative of the west? (5280)