Need to Know: October 14, 2022

ELECTION EDITION UPDATE

Every Monday for the next five weeks, API is sharing a special edition newsletter aimed to help you with your 2022 midterms coverage. The Election Edition includes actionable tips and tools you can put into practice immediately, as well as examples of what other newsrooms are doing. Check out our first installment and subscribe to receive it in your inbox each Monday.

Defining democracy in your newsroom and your community

Here are some ways to solidify your newsroom’s approach to election coverage and communicate that with your community, especially those who aren’t your regular readers.

✅ Brush up on the basics. Can you adequately define democracy for all readers? Can you explain what happens in a non-democratic society? Check out former high school government teacher Sharon McMahon’s Instagram for a refresher. And don’t forget to define democracy within your own newsroom — here’s how the Texas Tribune outlined its election coverage.

✅ Share basic voting information in multiple formats, such as posting your election guide on Facebook ads or creating videos intended to be shared on social media. And consider translating voter guides to other languages, like VTDigger did here.

​​✅ Tailor election coverage so audiences can quickly decide if it’s relevant. Consider dividing your election guide geographically, or ask subscribers to identify their voter registration status to tailor content to their needs. Tagging is also a simple way to achieve this.

✅ Consider the diversity of the pool of experts you’ll be reaching out to throughout the election season, and update your roster. The Trusted Elections Expert Network database is a great place to start.

✅ Get to know your local polling officials and share polling information — and check in often for changes.

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

In the run-up to the midterm elections, partisan “pink slime” outlets are pushing propaganda disguised as news. Democratic operatives have launched a series of websites posing as local news but pushing partisan messaging. The group behind it, the American Independent, was launched by David Brock, who also founded left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America. Meanwhile, convservative campaigners are sending physical copies of newspapers to voters in places like Illinois and Arizona. These papers masquerade as genuine news, but are really advocating for Republican candidates. These efforts are funded and run by far-right activist Dan Proft and tech billionaire Peter Thiel. (Axios, Columbia Journalism Review, The Daily Beast)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Nonprofit news employees may be eligible for loan forgiveness. Applications for Public Service Loan Forgiveness are due by Oct. 31. (Columbia Journalism Review)

Writers, be wary of Throat-Clearers and Wan Intensifiers. Very, very wary. Benjamin Dreyer, Random House’s executive managing editor, argues that good writing “ultimately exists between the twin goal posts of as-few-words-as-you-need and as-many-words-as-you-want.” (The Washington Post)

Paywalls are here to stay, but they’re closing off the internet. Crypto can fix that. Jeff John Roberts writes that cryptocurrencies could enable digital per-view options, but publishers aren’t interested. (Fortune)

NEW FROM API

24 lessons for the 2022 elections

Midterm elections are coming up, and it’s vital for newsrooms to prepare. Industry experts share best practices, case studies and resources to help journalism organizations engage voters and provide resources needed for their audiences to cast informed ballots in the upcoming elections, from explaining the basics to considering who is anchoring on election day to dealing with ambiguous results. And don’t forget to take care of yourself, too!

How to reach younger, more diverse audiences

Newsrooms across the country are working on connecting with younger audiences, and at the ONA 2022 Conference, four journalists shared what’s worked for them. Najja Parker of Unapologetically ATL shared that she found success in making newsletters easy to sign up for and gathering reader feedback with giveaways. Allison Shirk with the Chattanooga Times Free-Press noted that “you can’t expect to start serving an audience after years of not serving them, and expect them to find you immediately.” Florida Times-Union editor Mary Kelli Palka detailed how they optimized well-rounded reporting for Instagram Stories and Reels, and Felicia Mello said Cal Matters’ College Network created dedicated spaces for students to discuss the challenges they face.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Do news organizations call racist things racist now? It’s still a mixed bag (Nieman Lab)

+ The dark legacy of Nikki Finke (Puck)

+ Journalistic objectivity is overrated. What really matters is transparency, accuracy, and fairness (Nieman Reports)