Need to Know: October 1, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google may be forced to share revenue with media in Australia (The Guardian)

But did you know: Google announces it will spend $1 billion to pay publishers for news showcase (Axios)

Google will pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years to create a new set of features called Google News Showcase, which will feature original and curated journalism. The features, which will launch first in Brazil and Germany, aim to guide readers to high-quality content and increase traffic to partner websites. One feature will be “panels,” cards with an image and text that allow for more context than current Google news results. Google will also offer free access to select paywalled articles of participating sites. The company says it will prioritize organizations that have an established audience and serve a community, such as local news publishers.

+ Noted: Reuters launches “The Great Reboot,” a section dedicated to the future of the workplace (Reuters); Minneapolis Star Tribune names Kyndell Harkness as first editor for diversity and community (Star Tribune); Axios is launching local newsletters in several markets (Wall Street Journal); Ocasio-Cortez and Warren pull out of New Yorker Festival in solidarity with union’s digital picket line (The New York Times); Mike Wilson steps down as editor of The Dallas Morning News (Dallas Morning News)

API RESOURCES

How COVID-19 is reshaping grantmaking and what news organizations should know

Funders in public health, community development and rural issues are beginning to see how their priorities align with those of local news organizations. News organizations should expand their grant searching to include funders who haven’t previously supported news, but whose focus on community impact and equity matches their own, Lizzy Hazeltine writes for API.

+ Earlier: The complete guide to winning grants to fund your journalism (Better News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s print-to-iPad switch inspires loyalty, but some miss the rubber bands (Medill Local News Initiative)

When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette decided to ditch its print edition from Monday to Saturday, it offered a deal to subscribers — get a free iPad to read the digital version, which is yours to keep as long as you’re a subscriber. The Democrat-Gazette also sent staff members out to sit down with subscribers and show them how to access the newspaper via the iPad. When the offer was made, 75% of subscribers agreed to the switch. A new analysis finds that the iPads combined with the in-person training have been successful in retaining subscribers, with only 1% canceling every month.

OFFSHORE

Venezuela’s shrinking radio landscape is a threat to those in remote areas (Committee to Protect Journalists)

Leaders in Venezuela have taken advantage of COVID-19 to continue their crackdown on independent media, particularly radio, which is a crucial source of information for people in remote areas of the country. According to data gathered by Venezuelan press freedom group Espacio Público, 180 news radio stations have closed in the last 11 years, with most shut down by authorities for a variety of violations. These shutdowns are carried out by government regulators, often alongside military or police forces.

OFFBEAT

NYT will ‘re-report’ blockbuster ‘Caliphate’ podcast after main character’s terrorism hoax charges (The Daily Beast)

The New York Times said it will “re-report” Caliphate, its podcast about the Islamic State, after Canadian police arrested one of its central characters for allegedly fabricating his terrorism background. Shehroze Chaudhry, who went by “Abu Huzayfah the Canadian,” claimed to have joined the Islamic State but later left, disenchanted, after taking part in public executions. Last week, police in Canada accused Chaudry of concocting a terrorist hoax. Initially, the Times and the podcast’s host, Rukimini Callimachi, stood by the series, saying that whether or not Huzayfah’s account was true was part of the narrative tension of the show. But in a new statement, executive editor Dean Baquet said the paper would be re-examining both his story and how that story was presented in the podcast.

UP FOR DEBATE

Can NPR take cues from other national broadcasters in its quest to broaden its audience? (Current)

NPR may be the U.S.’s national public radio station, but it doesn’t serve all of America. John Mark Dempsey writes that it may benefit from looking to the British Isles for advice on how to do that better. In the U.K., the BBC made an effort to reach more people by changing one of its national radio stations, BBC Radio 2, to offer a mix of adult contemporary music, personality-driven call-in shows, and informational programming that doesn’t necessarily feature political or hard-hitting news. That kind of programming used to exist in the U.S. — the NBC radio program Monitor ran for 20 years and featured a mix of interviews, music, travel and other segments. In Ireland, RTE broadcasts in both English and Irish and features everything from dramas and documentaries to popular and traditional Irish music.

SHAREABLE

Newsletters may be reaching their limits, but there’s hope beyond the inbox (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

While many journalists are turning to newsletters as a way to build their own brands and audiences, Pete Pachal wonders if it’s inevitable that newsletters go the way of the blog. Blogs once offered the same opportunities for writers to create and monetize their own content, but in time, social media platforms became the go-to place for writers seeking an audience. While email is a more stable system than the blogosphere, an overload of newsletters may eventually drive people to unsubscribe. Another drawback of email is that it is text-based; the next wave of innovation may be multimedia news products that abandon traditional formats.