Need to Know: Oct. 29, 2021

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Revelations about Facebook’s inaction over the toxic impact of its products on U.S. politics and society were published Monday, by several news organizations working as an ad-hoc collaborative. The reporting, collectively known as the Facebook Papers, was based on a trove of documents supplied by former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen. (NPR)

In other Facebook news, the company announced yesterday that it has changed its name to Meta. (Facebook)

Northwestern University this week launched a subscriber engagement index, which will help local news organizations understand which content engages subscribers and also lets them benchmark their performance against other news outlets in comparable markets. “The tool is meant to give publishers and editorial staff a practical way to think about what action they can take and track their performance,” said Jonathan Copulsky, executive director of the Medill Spiegel Research Center. “They don’t need the tool to track if subscriptions are growing or not, but the tool helps them understand the ‘whys.’ And use those ‘whys’ to consider remedial action.” (Medill Local News Initiative)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Inside the big Facebook leak. New York Times columnist Ben Smith describes how whistleblower Frances Haugen “became one of the greatest sources of the century, turning over the tens of thousands of pages of internal documents” that she collected during her tenure at Facebook. At Haugen’s invitation, a loose consortium of 17 news outlets began publishing revelations on the Facebook Papers last Friday, but the journalists had mixed feelings about their collaboration, writes Smith. (The New York Times)

USA Today launches a fact-checking service for subscribers. Subscribers can send in questions via text about dubious claims and viral internet content to be fact-checked by a team of USA Today reporters. The team also plans to host weekly “office hours” to dive deeper into misinformation that’s trending. (USA Today)

‘I was hacked. The spyware used against me makes us all vulnerable.’ Ben Hubbard, a New York Times correspondent who has reported extensively on Saudi Arabia, describes how he was hacked via “zero-click” exploits, which allow the hacker to infiltrate a device without having to tempt its owner to click on a link. The hacker was likely the Saudi government, using the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group. The growing global spyware industry is largely unregulated, writes Hubbard, which means governments can — and do — use their tools for nefarious purposes, such as targeting journalists and activists. (The New York Times)

NEW FROM API

API to administer Southern California Public Radio program on engaged journalism (KPCC)

Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist) is partnering with API, the Knight Foundation, Chicago Public Media, WBUR and Minnesota Public Radio to launch a cohort-based program that helps public media newsrooms make engaged journalism an integral part of their business models. API will administer the program and also share out the lessons and findings from the news organizations through its various channels, including BetterNews.org.

+ API’s Katie Kutsko, who is partner development manager for our Metrics for News platform, is one of 50 media professionals selected for Elevate Scholarships by INMA and the Google News Initiative (INMA)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ What we can learn from three years of data on the gender gap in news reporting (Poynter)

+ How Taproot Edmonton carried out its “People’s Agenda Project,” an audience-first approach to covering Edmonton’s 2021 municipal election (Taproot Publishing)

+ Does your news outlet need an app? Here’s what you should consider (The Fix)