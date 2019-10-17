Need to Know: Oct. 17, 2019

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The “daily” part of daily newspapers is on the way out — and sooner than you might think (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: USA Today print edition is likely to sunset as GateHouse and Gannett merge (Poynter)

Two sources close to the GateHouse-Gannett merger say that phasing out print is a major part of the new enterprise strategy, reports Rick Edmonds — although Gannett’s leadership has denied it. Digital transformation has been a long-time focus at Gannett, and the company has quietly cut back its print edition while investing more resources in digital subscriptions. The print edition carries little or no fully paid advertising, and print circulation numbers have sharply declined since 2007. “GateHouse and Gannett executives have promised $275 million to $300 million in cost saving ‘synergies’ as a rationale for the merger,” Edmonds points out. “Eliminating, or even just scaling back USA Today in print, would add up to a healthy downpayment on that goal.”

+ Earlier: Our Strategy Study explains the trend and how newspapers should approach reductions to print frequency

+ Noted: Public radio revenue overtakes public TV revenue for the first time (PublicMedia.co); LA Times reaches historic agreement with its newsroom union (Los Angeles Times); In partnership with the Google News Initiative, the News Revenue Hub launches Audience Lab, which will explore strategies for creating a loyal readership (News Revenue Hub); Applications are now being accepted for NewStart, an initiative that “will recruit, train and support the next generation of community newspaper owners and publishers” (NewStart)

API RESOURCES

Do more reporting that is based on audience needs

In our report “How a culture of listening strengthens reporting and relationships,” we explore ways newsrooms are listening to their communities — particularly groups that have traditionally been misrepresented or marginalized in the past — and responding to their information needs. See how you can adapt their listening strategies for your own audience.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to cover extremism without amplifying it (Center for Journalism Ethics, University of Wisconsin-Madison)

After a local pastor was filmed delivering a sermon containing extremely anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, the Knoxville News Sentinel found itself in a position all too familiar to many local news outlets: how to report on the controversy without amplifying the hateful rhetoric involved. “A lot of these extremists have gotten pretty savvy about understanding that there are certain triggers they pull that will initiate coverage from news organizations, particularly at the local level,” said Joel Christopher, executive editor of the Sentinel. “At some point you’ve got to ask yourself how much you’re being played to distribute their message on your platforms.” His team ultimately decided not to publish the video or repeat the pastor’s most inflammatory language, although they tried to accurately convey the sentiment, said Christopher. “We very clearly explained what his message was. We just did it in our language, instead of his.”

+ How newspapers across the country put their own localized angles on the Democratic debates (Columbia Journalism Review)

OFFSHORE

Bored by Brexit? British TV starts Brexit-free news channel (Reuters)

As the Brexit crisis drags on, Sky News is betting that some viewers are so fed up with the divorce drama that they’ll go out of their way to avoid news about it. (That hunch is backed up with actual data — a Reuters Institute survey earlier this year found that two-thirds of people worldwide actively avoid the news, with a majority of those citing Brexit as the main reason.) On Wednesday, Sky News launched a “pop-up news channel” that will produce “hard-hitting, original journalism” on everything except Brexit. “The new channel simply gives people the option to take a break from Brexit, apply a filter to their headlines and hear about issues away from Westminster and Brussels,” said John Ryley, head of Sky News.

+ “We will not stay quiet on the climate crisis”: Read The Guardian’s new pledge to readers (The Guardian); “It’s a crisis, not a change”: the six Guardian language changes on climate matters (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT

How the growing ‘experience economy’ can help publishers set themselves apart (What’s New in Publishing)

According to a new FIPP report, 78% of Millennials surveyed said they would choose to spend money on a desirable experience rather than a material product. “People have so many digital experiences these days, they’re craving that live experience more and more,” said Michael Caruso, editor-in-chief at Smithsonian Magazine. Smithsonian is among the many publishers that are investing more in thoughtfully-crafted events, which they say helps cultivate a highly loyal audience. “With the increase in content channels we consume over nine hours of media exposure a day,” said Victoria Archbold, managing director of events and sponsorship at Hearst Live. “For brands and consumers, a live experience can cut through the often-shallow nature of some of this to create deeper connections.”

+ Earlier: “The Minneapolis Star Tribune looks for gaps in a very crowded events market, then ventures in — cautiously.” (Better News); An incredibly useful guide to hosting events at local breweries (or restaurants, cafes, etc.) (Illinois Public Media)

UP FOR DEBATE

Are solutions journalism and accountability journalism mutually exclusive? (Twitter, @KevinRoose)

New York Times reporter Kevin Roose pushed back on the premise of a Columbia Journalism Review article that suggested journalists not only criticize Big Tech, but also maybe point out solutions to its problems. “Curious if the people advocating for more ‘solutions journalism’ in tech also think reporters should spend more time advising Wall Street banks on how to structure derivatives, or advising pharma execs on how to create better drugs,” he tweeted. “In my experience, ‘solutions journalism’ is often the preferred genre of powerful people who don’t want reporters scrutinizing their actions … In fact, accountability journalism is often the most efficient way to produce solutions.” The Solutions Journalism Network responded to Roose, writing “Solutions journalism ideally takes excuses for inaction or bad policy away by exploring what has worked. Not by proposing anything.”

SHAREABLE

Twitter says it wants to solve the ‘journalists’ careers end because someone digs up an old tweet’ problem (Nieman Lab)

Ephemerality — the idea that people’s social media posts won’t stick around forever — is the new hotness in tech. Twitter says it’s considering “multiple ways” to incorporate ephemerality on its platform, acknowledging that fear of old incriminating activity being discovered is a big reason why many people don’t tweet. But simply auto-deleting old tweets appears to be too straightforward of a solution. In an interview with The Verge, Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour said, “We’re interested in exploring a couple other solutions that have the same potential effect of you not having to worry about what you say lasting forever, but giving you some of the other control that I think is missing. Because I don’t think the ephemerality alone solves the most important problem, but we may realize that we should still offer that.”