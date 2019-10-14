Need to Know: Oct. 14, 2019

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: A hedge fund’s “mercenary” strategy: Buy newspapers, slash jobs, sell the buildings (Washington Post)

But did you know: Hedge fund-owned Digital First Media outsources design abroad, chasing higher dividends (The Intercept)

Digital First Media, known for its drastic newsroom cost-cutting strategies, has announced that it will outsource design work for its California newspapers to the Philippines. The company had been taking part in the growing trend of concentrating design and printing into regional “hubs,” among other controversial cost-cutting moves like selling off newsroom real estate and replacing city hall and local sports reporters with artificial intelligence. “With all the regionalization of editing and design, from a cost point of view, it’s a next logical step. It doesn’t surprise me,” said Nieman Lab’s Ken Doctor. “It’s classic offshoring. You just keep moving to make things cheaper and cheaper. Many of these companies have long ago given shorter shrift to the impact on product quality and journalism quality.”

+ Noted: Macabre video of fake Trump shooting media and critics is shown at his resort (New York Times); Anchor Shephard Smith is leaving Fox News (Hollywood Reporter); Democracy Fund and UCLA launch massive survey that will interview 6,250 Americans each week leading up to 2020 election (Business Wire)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Get rid of your ego and be an empathetic journalist (It’s All Journalism)

Journalists often set out to report a story thinking that they know what’s going on. But that self-assurance can be off-putting to interviewees and audiences, making them feel unheard or misunderstood. “Empathetic journalism” requires checking your assumptions at the door, and putting the interviewee, and the audience, first. “We used to do pedestal journalism — we know best, let us tell you what the news is,” says P. Kim Bui, director of audience innovation at the Arizona Republic. “Empathetic journalism takes the other tack: I don’t know about this, please tell me more … It takes the ego out of journalists a little bit.”

+ Our report looks at how individual journalists and newsrooms at large can build empathy into their reporting

OFFSHORE

How Decât o Revistă organized an all-team pop-up newsroom in Transylvania (Medium, DoR)

Journalists from a major cosmopolitan area swooping in to form a “pop-up newsroom” in a remote, small town sounds like the very definition of parachute journalism. Reporters from DoR, a nonprofit news outlet based in Bucharest, were sensitive to that concern — so when they showed up in the Transylvanian town of Târgu Mureș, they came with a plan. They used Hearken technology to gather story ideas from locals, and met with local civic groups to learn more about issues impacting the town. The project was also designed to be a team-building experience for the DoR staff; an opportunity for them to work together in new ways, learn from each other, and have fun away from the occasionally stagnant air of the office.

+ In a corner of Brazil, local reporters are switching to government jobs and the state is achieving “media capture” (Nieman Lab); University of Oxford study recommends that U.K. electoral watchdog punish political parties spreading fake news online with bigger fines and restrictions on their use of data (Sky News)

OFFBEAT

How to deal with constantly feeling overwhelmed (Harvard Business Review)

Working longer hours is not the answer, writes Rebecca Zucker. Buckling down to more work can exacerbate the cognitive impacts of feeling overwhelmed; including mental slowness, difficulty concentrating or thinking logically, a racing mind or an impaired ability to problem solve. Instead, think about which tasks are overwhelming you the most. If you can, delegate parts of that work; if you can’t, at least you have pinpointed a significant source of your stress, writes Zucker. The options then are to finish the project as quickly as possible, break it into more manageable components, ask for additional resources, or renegotiate your deadline.

UP FOR DEBATE

Focus here, not there: These are the gaps in political misinformation research (Nieman Lab)

In a paper to be published in an upcoming issue of American Behavioral Scientist, a group of misinformation researchers criticize their fellow research community for “spending endless time and money arguing over the term fake news or trying to sort out what the minute differences between different types of false information are.” They write that debates over what constitutes “fake news” and what qualifies as other types of misinformation are “mostly distracting,” and urge researchers to focus on where false information is coming from, how it spreads, whether and why people believe it, and its social and political impact.

+ Related: Facebook has (finally) released “one of the largest sets of links ever created for academic research” — 32 million to be exact. What can researchers glean from this information? (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

Colorado Media Project publishes report examining public pathways for supporting local news (Colorado Media Project)

The report presents several ideas for “transforming local news with public support,” including publicly-funded local information districts (more on that idea here), a state-level, public-private partnership to stimulate local media innovation (similar to what the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium is doing), and programs to help local media businesses transition to mission-driven models (which would involve tax incentives and training to help local media owners or entrepreneurs gain technical skills and transition or launch new employee-owned media businesses).

+ Related: “Colorado journalism needs public support.” (Colorado Sun)

+ “The three city leaders are distressed. That said, none of them was subscribing to the paper when it published its last issue”: In one Maine town, “home paper” is gone after 135 years (Boston Globe)