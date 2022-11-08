Need to Know: November 8, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: 41 million US voters cast early ballots in midterm elections (The Guardian)

But did you know: This election is probably going to go on a while (NPR)

With early voting, higher rates of mail voting and many anticipated close races, Tuesday only marks the beginning of the 2022 midterm elections. It may take days, if not weeks, to tally the votes in pivotal races across the country — and this is all perfectly normal when there are close elections. It doesn’t mean that there is fraud.

The American Press Institute has put together a list of essential resources reporters and newsrooms can use today and in the days to come when covering the elections, including your legal rights at the polls, a tool that tracks whether misinformation is being amplified by bots, vetted and trusted experts to interview and more. We hope you find this useful — please bookmark this document and share with your peers.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Hundreds of Gannett staffers stage daylong strike to improve wages (Wall Street Journal); Judge dismisses Dave Portnoy’s defamation suit against Insider (The Washington Post); The Times’ downtown L.A. printing facility will shut down in 2024 (Los Angeles Times); The Solutions Journalism Network opens applications for its first Journalists of Color Fellowship (Solutions Journalism Network)

API UPDATE

Better News: Arizona Daily Star flips the narrative with solutions journalism beat (It’s All Journalism podcast)

Media critics often fault the news industry for only covering bad news. While William Randolph Hearst may have coined the concept “If it bleeds, it leads,” that sentiment is not shared by those journalists working hard to make the community they’re covering a better place for their audience to live.

Case in point, the Arizona Daily Star recently flipped the narrative and added solutions-oriented reporting to its coverage. Rather than reporting on the problems of the community, the Daily Star’s solutions reporter Caitlin Schmidt is writing about how people are trying to fix those problems.

Caitlin and Editor Jill Jorden Spitz recently wrote a case study for Better News about the Star’s solutions-oriented reporting. Caitlin joins Better News host Michael O’Connell to share the details.

+ Trust Tip: Steal this language to explain how votes are counted and races are called (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Focus on value instead of reach – ideas for metrics to use in your newsroom (The Fix)

As more organizations move towards subscription and membership-based models, metrics like page views and unique visitors have less value. Hleb Liapeika writes that newsrooms should focus more on specific figures, depending on their business model. He writes that smaller, niche publications might find value in the lifetime volume rate, which tracks what percentage of an outlet’s content a particular reader or subscriber has actually consumed. For a membership-based publication, it may be worth taking the time to monitor the change of an individual’s financial contribution over time, which can indicate a developing relationship between the outlet and the member.

OFFSHORE

What types of local news stories should be automated? The Toronto Star is figuring it out (Nieman Lab)

The Toronto Star is now using automation to cover some of its more rote beats, like crime and health inspection results. The newsroom thought hard before using automation to cover break-and-enters across the city, for fear that publishing all of this data may stigmatize certain communities. In fact, it’s found that crime rates were fairly consistent across neighborhoods, and down from the previous year. Some still criticized the move for taking out the human angle that can provide context.

OFFBEAT

This year, GOP election deniers got a free pass from Twitter and Facebook (The Washington Post)

Despite claims that are trying to tackle misinformation, Twitter and Facebook have allowed dozens of election denying candidates to post on the platforms in recent months, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. In 2020, both networks added labels to President Trump’s posts if they contained election-related disinformation, but those labels have not been used in the 2020 midterms, write Naomi Nix, Jeremy B. Merrill and Hayden Godfrey. A spokesperson for Meta said that some of the content flagged by the Post were “examples of standard political content,” and experts say that the networks are in a tough situation with so many Republican candidates pushing election disinformation.

+ Related: Twitter is said to delay changes to check mark badges until after midterms (The New York Times); Twitter could be a new wild card for the midterms (CNN); Former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey issues apology amid mass layoffs (The Guardian); Twitter now asks some fired workers to please come back (Bloomberg); Elon Musk tries to lure YouTube stars on to Twitter (The Guardian); Twitter cracks down on impersonators, permanently suspends Kathy Griffin (The Hollywood Reporter)

SHAREABLE

Majority of female journalists have been target of online violence (The Guardian)