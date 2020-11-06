Need to Know: November 6, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalists can take steps to fight misinformation, avoid confusion and add context (American Press Institute)

But did you know: How to explain different types of problematic information that spread online (Twitter, @ftripodi)

As rumors and hoaxes swirl around the internet, sociologist and media scholar Francesca Tripodi lays out the differences between the various types of bad information online, with clear examples related to the election. For instance, polls that indicated a “blue wave” were wrong but not intentionally so, making them misinformation, while President Trump’s claims that he won the election were conscious lies, making them disinformation. Malinformation means distorting data about election counting, such as portraying swing states still counting ballots as an anomaly when most states are also still counting ballots. Media manipulation means pushing information about “the left stealing the election” so that it dominates results on social media, tempting journalists to cover a false narrative. All of these can be defined as problematic information.

+ Earlier: Methods manipulators use to deceive the media, and how journalists can fight back (American Press Institute)

In this week’s edition of ‘Factually’

The wait for final election results gives misinformers an opening, Facebook and Twitter quickly move to label Trump’s election fraud claims, and fact-checkers play whack-a-mole with COVID-19 vaccine rumors. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

+ Put later than usual results in context, and other guideposts for reporters covering the voting from API’s Trusted Elections Network.

How journalists can earn trust by helping people navigate these post-election days (Twitter, @TrustingNews)

For everyone following the U.S. presidential election, including journalists, this week was filled with anxiety and uncertainty. In a Twitter thread, Trusting News runs through tips for local newsrooms to help relieve your audience’s stress. One is to have empathy, even when “the media” is criticized, by focusing on demonstrating your own newsroom’s credibility. Dive into your archives to show old posts that predicted a drawn-out counting process, which will provide both context and a consistent narrative. Explain how elections are called, meet myths with facts, explain your mission, participate in comments and remember to focus on the people you can reach.

Chinese journalists sought freedom in the U.S. Now they’re in limbo. (The New York Times)

More than 100 Chinese journalists are caught in a dispute between Washington and Beijing over the rights of foreign journalists. America has put limits on the number of employees that Chinese state media can have in the U.S., while China has expelled 17 foreign journalists and frozen others’ credentials. Many of those journalists came to the U.S. to escape the harsh conditions of reporting in China, where leaders have demanded that journalists show complete loyalty to the Communist Party. The hassle now has some journalists considering changing jobs, saying “they are tired of being seen as spies and propaganda workers.”

+ U.S. election leads front pages around the world. Again. (Poynter)

Fake Twitter accounts posing as news organizations prematurely declare election victories (Wall Street Journal)

Several Twitter accounts, falsely branded as U.S. news organizations, falsely declared the winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, seemingly in an effort to inject disinformation into the online discussion. The accounts mostly mimicked the Associated Press, using the real AP hashtag #APracecall. Many of the accounts appear to be real accounts that had been hacked, with the account name and image changed to closely resemble AP accounts. It’s unclear who is behind the fake accounts.

+ Facebook has an internal metric for “violence and incitement trends.” It rose 45% this week. (BuzzFeed); TikTok takes down election misinformation aimed at younger users (TechCrunch)

Election Day compounded an already trying year for journalists of color (Poynter)

In the days following the election, journalists of color are exhausted, writes Doris Truong. Following a summer of racial reckoning in newsrooms across the country, journalists of color are struggling with the emotional labor of explaining the nuances of race. Over the past few days, news organizations have quickly coalesced around a narrative that “Latino voters” swung towards President Trump, leaving it to journalists of color to explain the incredible diversity within Latino and Hispanic communities in the U.S.

Readers of this Los Angeles punk fanzine ‘sponsor’ subscriptions for their favorite businesses (What’s New In Publishing)

The 20-year-old magazine Razorcake, a nonprofit, independent punk magazine, has managed to succeed for so long by putting its readership at the center of its business model. With a circulation of 6,000, as well as digital presence and a podcast, the niche publication survives through a variety of subscriptions, advertising and donations. One unique method of fundraising allows a reader to donate $150 and “sponsor” a subscription for a business or community space, such as a coffee shop or music venue. This not only helps small businesses that may not be able to afford a subscription, but also expands the visibility of the zine in friendly spaces.

+ “My North Star is really the low-information news consumer”: Peter Hamby hosts “Good Luck America” on Snapchat (The New York Times)

+ “Journalism is not for journalists. It’s for citizens”: Shirish Kulkarni explains why audiences are fed up with news and how journalists can re-engage with them (Reuters Institute)

+ “Two very, very different companies”: Why CNN’s Great Big Story failed to survive (Digiday)