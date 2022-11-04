Need to Know: November 4, 2022

ELECTION EDITION UPDATE

How to cover the intricacies of the voting process

With new voting laws and election rules that change from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, it’s hard to know what to expect ahead of November’s elections. This provides newsrooms an opportunity to educate their audience while “pre-bunking” misinformation about the voting process. Below are some ways to prepare your community and your newsroom for what’s to come.

✅ Get familiar with the alternatives to in-person voting, and keep your community updated. How many mail-in ballots have been requested, sent and returned? How many people have voted early? What is your jurisdiction’s drop-box situation, and what are the rules governing their use? This context can prepare voters for what in-person voting will look like on Election Day, as well as how various forms of voting will be tabulated.

✅ Understand the technology used in your jurisdiction. This will help you explain any problems that arise on Election Day and put them in context. Use this explainer on voting technology as a starting point.

✅ Have a handle on the rules governing poll watchers. People who volunteer to monitor the voting process for political parties have traditionally been fairly innocuous, but some are now trained to be more aggressive in challenging voters. Reporters should know in advance the rules that poll watchers must follow and how local elections officials plan to handle them if they become aggressive.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has driven the media news cycle. He’s reportedly planning to eliminate half of the company’s jobs, reintroduce the video-looping app Vine, discontinue ad-free articles for Blue subscribers, charge $8 for verification on the platform and introduce a paid video option. As part of the transition, content moderation teams have had some access to their tools limited, which has worried observers ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Musk’s purchase of Twitter can be seen as part of a larger conservative movement to drive innovation in new technology. (Bloomberg, Axios, The Verge, TechCrunch, The Washington Post, Politico)

‘Pink slime’ network gets $1.6M election boost from PACs backed by oil-and-gas, shipping magnates. Conservative candidates are pushing their messages via the Metric Media news network. (Columbia Journalism Review)

Everyone is a climate reporter now. Jill Hopke makes the case that journalism schools need to incorporate climate literacy into their basic curriculum. (Nieman Reports)

A BBC reporter created 5 fake American identities on social media to try to understand the midterm elections. Some have argued that the tactic, which she hoped would show how misinformation spreads on social platforms, was an unethical way to gather information. (Fortune)

How HBCU Gameday went from a passion project to a profitable business (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: To grow revenue, work within your means and do things you are passionate about. Hone in on your team’s skill sets and partner with third-party companies to monetize your content across platforms. That’s the approach HBCU Gameday took when it aimed to shift from a blog covering HBCU games to a sustainable organization that provided reliable, quality coverage across a variety of platforms. Accountability and measurement were essential to scaling HBCU Gameday, and a strong advertising partnership and employees that were allowed to excel in their wheelhouses led to success for the organization.

+ Campaigns pay influencers to carry their messages, skirting political ad rules (The New York Times)

+ The futile race to label Paul Pelosi’s attacker: Reporters and social-media detectives scramble to pin down the assailant’s politics (The New Yorker)

+ Jeremy Singer-Vine tracks the government, not the midterms (Columbia Journalism Review)