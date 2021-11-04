Need to Know: November 4, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The “Disinformation Dozen,” a group of superspreaders of vaccine misinformation, appear regularly on local media (The New York Times)

But did you know: How anti-vaxxers and ivermectin advocates have co-opted US local news (The Guardian)

Prominent spreaders of medical disinformation have sometimes appeared on local radio shows or published editorials in local newspapers promoting conspiracy theories about vaccine safety, which gives them a “veneer of legitimacy” while amplifying their message, writes Nick Robins-Early. Many local news outlets — especially after the pandemic — are working with skeleton crews, which means they have a harder time vetting scientific and medical information from sources. “You hear stories all the time of major state outlets that once had 400 in a newsroom and now are down to 50,” said Penny Abernathy, an expert on news deserts. “There used to be three people responsible for covering health and now there’s just one person who’s responsible for covering, if you’re lucky, not only health but a range of other things.” The loss of experienced reporters covering healthcare is also compounded by the rise in partisan local news outlets, which stick to the political agenda of their owners or donors.

+ Noted: Reframe is launching a program to help local newsrooms cover Indigenous communities (Twitter, @reframenews); Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network launches global mentorship program, invites mentors to apply for funding (Poynter)

API UPDATE

Trust tip: Explain how you decide what gets covered (Trusting News)

It’s best to proactively answer questions about how your newsroom makes coverage decisions. One way to do that is to collect the questions (or accusations) about your coverage and answer them in one story file — maybe in an editor’s column, or in an FAQ format. You can then link to it every time those questions come up again. Here’s one example from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about its mayoral election coverage. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

+ Earlier: Explain your coverage goals with hot-button issues (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How the Los Angeles Times built space for communities to remember (Poynter)

To celebrate Día de Muertos, which fell on Monday this year, a team of journalists at the LA Times created a space for readers to build digital ofrendas — offerings to loved ones who have passed away. “We wanted to digitize the feeling that you get while visiting one of these altars,” said Vanessa Martínez, a data and graphics journalist at the Times. The team was hoping for around 50 submissions for the ofrendas. But by the end of the day Monday, when the altar closed, they’d received more than 1,000 and had posted more than 900 ofrendas. The Día de Muertos project is “an example of what happens when you write for a community instead of just about them,” writes Kristen Hare.

OFFSHORE

Google News to relaunch in Spain after mandatory payments to newspapers scrapped (The Verge)

Google shut down Google News in Spain in 2014, after a law was passed that would have required the company to pay a flat monthly fee to be able to feature Spanish newspapers on its platform. But an overhaul of online copyright laws means that while Google still can’t wiggle out of paying newspapers, it is now able to negotiate prices with individual publishers. If it can’t strike a deal, it can simply exclude a publisher from Google News. “The return of Google News to Spain is just a single skirmish in a long running battle between Europe’s media industry and Big Tech,” writes James Vincent. “The former complains that the internet has undermined its business model, and that profits from this new economy have been hoovered up by Google and its kin. The latter reply, ‘oh well, yeah, I guess so, sorry about that,’ and throw some of their megabucks at various ‘sustainable journalism’ initiatives.”

OFFBEAT

How the Internet of Things poses a threat to journalists (Journalist’s Resource)

Connected devices can increase their owners’ vulnerability to security risks. There has been a rise in journalists targeted through their smartphones, but other devices like smart doorbells, voice assistants, smart televisions and drones can also represent threats. Researcher Anjuli Shere is identifying IoT threats to journalists in four categories — their private homes, public spaces, workplaces, and wearable devices. She is also assessing the extent to which journalists recognize and understand IoT threats (“spoiler: not well”).

UP FOR DEBATE

Have we reached ‘peak newsletter’? ‘Not by a long shot,’ says Shafer (Politico)

The Atlantic and The New York Times are investing in paid newsletters, Facebook and Twitter are investing in newsletters, Substack is thriving, the newsletter-based media company Punchbowl is thriving — these outlets have tapped into what appears to be a bottomless appetite for personality-driven reporting that is neatly delivered to one’s inbox, writes Jack Shafer. “Not that long ago, being relegated to a newsletter was considered a journalistic demotion. But today … writing a newsletter has become something of a prestige beat.” Newsletter subscribers also enjoy a luxury that print subscribers don’t — the second they tire of a newsletter, they can dismiss it with a click of the mouse. It’s not that easy to dismiss a print subscription.

SHAREABLE

Why web video is more divisive than TV (Columbia Journalism Review)

At CNN, there is a dedicated team of people who select TV clips to post online. They choose the clips they expect will get the most traffic, therefore boosting their ability to sell ads on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. “What that means is online you’re likely to get the most polarizing content CNN makes,” writes CNN public editor Ariana Pekary, who examined CNN’s TV content to its web content over a 24-hour period and found this to be true. “CNN’s digital audience is massive so these disparities make a meaningful difference in the news people consume.”