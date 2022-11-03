Need to Know: November 3, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Elon Musk’s Twitter is working on a paid video feature with ‘high’ risk (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Recent conservative media acquisitions reflect the right’s desire for mainstream acceptance of unpopular ideas (Politico)

Elon Musk is one of many conservative personalities creating safe digital spaces for conservatives. This trend isn’t surprising, writes A.J. Bauer — conservatives have often been early and innovative adopters of digital platforms as tools to amplify far-right ideas. There’s no comparable left-wing counterpart to this trend, and Bauer argues that’s due to the right’s long-held mistrust of the mainstream press. Conservatives’ need to build a robust alternative media system is more than a practical concern, though; it helps the party smooth over internal ideological conflicts by making hostility toward the mainstream press a core element of conservative identity.

+ Related: Substack shifts to become a “real alternative” to Twitter by letting writers and readers “hang out” (On Substack)

+ Noted: New DOJ policy marks milestone in fight for press freedom (CNN); NPR launches paid podcast bundle (Nieman Lab); Global study offers solutions in fight against online violence (ICFJ)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

How HBCU Gameday went from a passion project to a profitable business (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: To grow revenue, work within your means and do things you are passionate about. Hone in on your team’s skill sets and partner with third-party companies to monetize your content across platforms. That’s the approach HBCU Gameday took when it aimed to shift from a blog covering HBCU games to a sustainable organization that provided reliable, quality coverage across a variety of platforms. Accountability and measurement were essential to scaling HBCU Gameday, and a strong advertising partnership and employees that were allowed to excel in their wheelhouses led to success for the organization.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Los Angeles Times brings backs the digital Día de Muertos altar (Poynter)

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Times built an online space for people to talk about those they’ve lost during Día de Muertos. Following the success of last year’s digital altar, the Times plans to include a special print edition featuring some submitted ofrendas and a podcast episode with audio ofrendas. They also set up a physical altar at a community Día de Muertos event, and the project’s creators included a booth to talk with people in the community.

OFFSHORE

BBC local radio faces significant cuts to programming (BBC)

BBC News has announced new plans to cut a significant number of programs at all 39 local networks in England, resulting in the closure of an estimated 48 posts. Local stations will keep their current schedule of programs between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but after that content will be shared. The changes are a part of a shift towards prioritizing digital content — BBC is also creating 11 investigative reporting teams across the country to cover local issues across TV, radio and online.

+ Yesterday marked the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (Council of Europe)

OFFBEAT

A BBC reporter created 5 fake American identities on social media to try to understand the midterm elections (Fortune)

In August, BBC reporter Marianna Spring worked with the Pew Research Center to imagine five archetypes of U.S. voters and created private accounts for each of them across a variety of social media platforms. The goal, she said, was to better understand the way misinformation spreads across different platforms and how a person’s digital persona might change the type of information they are shown. Spring has reported on trends she’s seen in the information shown to various personas but has also faced criticism that the project is ethically suspect in using false information to uncover false information.

SHAREABLE

Four thousand wild and precious weeks: Getting more done just means there’s more to do (My Sweet Dumb Brain)

Ahead of National Stress Awareness Day, Katie Hawkins-Garr, a freelance writer and organizer of Poynter’s Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media, reflected on her previous life as a productivity geek. She was good at getting things done at work, and being productive became her hobby. But she eventually realized that the more she got done, the more work there seemed to be. “Slowly but surely, I was discovering productivity’s dirty secret: becoming better at work simply means that there’s more work to do,” Hawkins-Garr writes. She was able to ignore that nagging thought — until her husband died, and while grieving she had to confront the stress inherent in journalism, the cult of productivity and zooming out.

“The goal of being productive shouldn’t be to cram in more work. Just as the goal of relaxing shouldn’t be to become more productive. This is something I’m constantly trying to remind myself.” – Katie Hawkins-Garr