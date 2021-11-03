Need to Know: November 3, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Congress is deciding the fate of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would offer payroll tax credits to significantly offset the cost of hiring and retaining reporters (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

But did you know: Prospects have dramatically dimmed for federal legislation to help local journalism (Poynter)

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was dropped from the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill the House is drafting to send to the Senate, reports Rick Edmonds. There had been about $1 billion earmarked, a small-ticket item compared to the proposed spending on things like clean energy and child care. The payroll tax credits would have paid half the salary of local journalists earning up to $50,000 for one year after passage and 30% for four subsequent years. “Even with bipartisan support and 78 co-sponsors; however, it fell in the category of a lesser priority when crunch time came for budget drafting,” writes Edmonds. There is still some hope that the bill may be restored in the Senate, where it is still gaining sponsors.

+ “If past is prelude, we’ll lose [more than] 100 papers next year — 500 in the next five years,” wrote Penny Abernathy, a leading expert on news deserts, on Twitter. “Congress including payroll tax credit for Local Journalism in Reconciliation can help prevent this.” (Twitter, @businessofnews)

+ Noted: PEN America is hosting a free webinar Nov. 9 to help LGBTQ+ journalists protect themselves against online abuse and harassment (PEN America)

API UPDATE

These news orgs are building beats from reader donations

Local news organizations are getting increasingly comfortable with — and adept at — asking their audiences to make a donation to support their journalism. Some have had success asking audiences to support a specific beat or coverage area, including opinion, investigative journalism, religion reporting and solutions journalism. We’ve rounded up several examples here, so that others may copy their efforts.

+ Related: How the Post and Courier raised $1 million to support a statewide investigative fund and education lab (It’s All Journalism)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Lessons from The Fresno Bee on funding journalism (Local Media Association)

About 30% of the positions in the Fresno Bee newsroom are funded by philanthropy. Joe Kieta, executive editor of The Bee, attributes its funding success to its choice to focus on education — a longstanding problem in the community. Early on, The Bee gathered community stakeholders to gain their input on education coverage. The meeting formed the foundation for The Bee’s Education Lab, which takes a solutions-oriented approach to education reporting. That approach also appeals to local funders, says Kieta, who care about impact.

OFFSHORE

Why the Australian Broadcasting Corporation hired a ‘social media wellbeing advisor’ (Coalition Against Online Violence)

Nicolle White’s role — which appears to be a first for a media company — is to proactively prepare for, and manage the risk of, social media safety incidents, as well as provide advice and support to staff who are experiencing social media abuse. Her appointment comes as journalists — especially women and people of color — are experiencing rising levels of online harassment. “In creating this role, the ABC has provided staff and management with a clear point of contact to assist with incidents and triage a response,” White said in an interview. “Having someone whose role is solely dedicated to social media wellbeing signals to staff that the organization takes the threat seriously.”

OFFBEAT

Adobe and news orgs are working on a new tool that could identify a photo’s origin — and combat misinformation (Nieman Lab)

If people could easily see certain information about a photo online — where it was taken, when and by whom — they would be better equipped to identify misinformation and help nip it in the bud. That’s the thinking behind a set of tools and standards Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) has been developing in partnership with news organizations around the world. Adobe plans on releasing open-source specifications in early 2022, which will make it possible to enter and track details about a photo’s digital provenance — information that is currently very difficult to find. CAI is actively looking for smaller news organizations to work with; those interested can find out more here.

UP FOR DEBATE

What happened to The New York Times’ grand podcast ambitions? (Vanity Fair)

The New York Times recently announced plans for its standalone audio app, where it will host its own products, such as its flagship show The Daily, as well as audio content it recently acquired or has a “strategic relationship” with. But no plans for an afternoon show, which have been under discussion for a long time, have materialized yet. “Part of the reason the Times may be especially cautious about trying to expand the Daily universe is the collapse of Caliphate,” writes Charlotte Klein. The Caliphate podcast became embroiled in scandal when its reporting was found to have been built largely on a source’s fabricated experience. “Any other media company would take The Daily and roll out 20 iterations of it because it did so well,” a Times staffer told Klein. “But I think it’s because they’re very nervous and it’s the Times. If they do it they want it to be a hit.”

+ How anger is monetized on Facebook — and in print: “You’ll be forgiven if you squint a bit when establishment media outlets breathlessly report a social media outlet effectively monetizing anger. After all, media outlets have a long‐​established tradition of doing exactly that” (Cato Institute)

SHAREABLE

The Atlantic adds 9 writers to new newsletter platform (Axios)

The Atlantic’s new paid newsletter offerings, which launched this week, feature popular writers who have already independently established large followings. The hope is that by giving them a platform, The Atlantic will gain more subscribers. “I wasn’t looking for topics so much as I was looking for excellent writers,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. “The important thing for me is that they are honest and interesting.” The arrangement tries to offer “the best of both worlds” to journalists who have struck out on their own, Goldberg adds — stability and editorial support along with the flexibility and freedom afforded contractors (although The Atlantic will have editorial control over the newsletters).