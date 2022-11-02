Need to Know: November 2, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalism turns a corner on climate change (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: Journalism schools need to incorporate climate science reporting into their standard curricula (Nieman Reports)

With extreme weather on the rise around the world, Jill Hopke makes the case that everyone is a climate reporter now, and journalism schools should build climate literacy reporting into their core curriculum. Many schools only offer climate reporting as a subset of environmental or science journalism at the graduate level, but she writes that everyone working in journalism needs to be able to discuss the basic elements of climate change.

“Audiences are interested in more and better climate news. The science is urgent. It is time journalism schools do better at preparing future journalists for covering life on a hotter planet.” – Jill Hopke, DePaul University

+ Noted: Frontline is accepting applications for its Investigative Journalist Equity Initiative (PBS)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Depolarize election headlines with this checklist (Trusting News)

One careless headline or word choice can undermine all the thoughtful work journalists pour into their coverage, especially during a campaign. That’s why, with the help of some of our partner journalists, Trusting News created a headline checklist you can use to help you avoid some common pitfalls and insert a pause into the editing process before you hit “publish.” As you use the checklist, think about how you can use a neutral tone, and consider taking out any playful, snarky or colorful phrases that perhaps could be perceived as making light of an issue, or potentially revealing a bias.

+ API’s Samantha Ragland reflects on lessons from API-REJ Listening & Sustainability Lab, “which can be repeated over and over to bring focus, care and action to the audiences newsrooms want to serve.” (Twitter, @sammyragland)

TRY THIS AT HOME

For Syracuse’s The Stand, a resident’s crusade against violence became a story with impact (Current)

The Stand, a nonprofit news outlet covering the south side of Syracuse, encourages residents to become contributors to the news outlet. During a workshop about community issues, residents said they were curious about Bernard Cannon, a man who stands on the street with a poster reading “Stop the Senseless Killing of Our Youth.” A community contributor and student photographer covered Cannon’s campaign and his life story, which has been deeply impacted by violence. In future sessions, readers said that Cannon’s backstory gave them a new appreciation for a man they had previously dismissed.

OFFSHORE

How a media nonprofit is supporting local newsrooms in hiring diverse voices (VOA News)

Report for the World, part of the GroundTruth project, is supporting 30 journalists in newsrooms in eight countries. The News Minute, a digital platform in southern India, has hired journalists to cover caste, gender, and civil liberties issues, and has been able to focus on hiring from marginalized communities. Report for the World has also provided education reporters for the Hungarian news site Atlatszo. The site’s editor-in-chief says that in a country with limited independent media, education does not get the scrutiny it deserves.

OFFBEAT

Twitter limits content-enforcement work as election looms (Bloomberg)

Twitter has frozen access to some content moderation and policy enforcement tools, which could affect the platform’s ability to curb misinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The changes have been implemented in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform “to keep employees from pushing changes to the app during the transition to new ownership,” report Kurt Wagner, Edward Ludlow, Jackie Davalos and Davey Alba. Bloomberg data showed a surge in hate speech after these tools were locked.

SHAREABLE

News aggregators aren’t growing like they used to, but publishers still see their value (Digiday)