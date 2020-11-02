Need to Know: November 2, 2020

OFF THE TOP

The Associated Press, whose declarations of winners on Election Day often drives coverage, says it will pull back the curtain on how decisions are made. The AP plans to write stories about how election decisions are made and why certain tight races aren’t being called. If necessary, executives will speak publicly about the process. The AP’s decision desk plans to call 7,000 races across the country. In each state, the AP matches an analyst in Washington with an expert in history and demographic trends to make the decision to call a state. A winner is declared when it’s determined that there’s no way for the loser to catch up.

+ Related: You can re-watch our recent conversations with AP officials about how they count votes and how the Decision Desk declares winners.

+ Noted: Wayback Machine attaches fact checks and context to archived web sites (Internet Archive Blogs); Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun in the UK (The Guardian); PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor named the NABJ 2020 “Journalist of the Year” (PBS)

API RESOURCES

Strategies for truth-telling in a time of misinformation and polarization

A local politician is attacking your coverage. Rumors about a disaster in your community are spreading on social media. Your comments section is a petri dish of polarization. These issues — media attacks, misinformation and polarization — all reinforce one another. Our report looks at some basic strategies for combating them.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to make fair, accurate information stand out on social media during election week (Poynter)

Posting updates to social media during elections week will mean competing with rumors and misinformation, and many users will only be skimming their feed and making quick judgements. Accusations of media bias or inaccuracy may be caused by people who have mixed up legitimate news with speculation. Joy Mayer of Trusting News writes that one way to improve your social media is to focus on what your team does best, and not try to delve into national politics if that’s not your beat. Another is to set aside time for engagement online, by reading and responding to peoples’ comments. And finally, it’s important to post consistently about your newsroom’s goals and purpose, to build credibility with your audience.

OFFSHORE

Amid pandemic, Norway’s Dagens Næringsliv finds success with wine (WAN-IFRA)

Editors at the Norwegian business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv were trying to shift away from focusing entirely on its print newspaper when they noticed that their wine journalist, Merete Bø, was very popular. Digging deeper, they noticed that food and wine were a shared interest of many of their readers. The paper dove deep, turning its wine journalism from two weekly pages to a “digital universe” of content, including videos featuring expertise from Bø and a podcast that she co-hosts with a comedian entitled “I don’t know anything about wine.” While that content was free, Bø’s wine reviews were slowly pushed behind a paywall, alongside a newsletter featuring food and wine recommendations.

OFFBEAT

Book publishers are stepping up diversity efforts, making lasting changes to the way they do business (The New York Times)

This summer, as companies across the country pledged to work towards racial equity, publishing houses made some long-overdue steps to increasing diversity in the industry. Hachette Books has begun an imprint, Legacy Lit, which is focused on social justice and works by writers of color; its first books will be published in January of 2022. Publishing houses are overwhelmingly white, especially in senior management roles, but imprints led by people of color are beginning to pop up more, with the hopes of attracting talent who would prioritize working with a person of color.

UP FOR DEBATE

Has the media made regular Americans too worried about political misinformation (Slate)

Much of the media has focused heavily on misinformation and disinformation in the lead-up to Election Day, and much of that concern has been passed onto the general public – a recent survey found that 81% of Americans were worried that misinformation on social media will sway the presidential election. In a piece for Slate, Shannon C. McGregor and Daniel Kreiss argue that these fears are overstated, as there is little evidence that misinformation actually affects voter behavior. Instead of focusing on how this bad information could sway voters, they argue journalists should focus on who is behind this misinformation, and how those groups take advantage of the media to further their agenda.

SHAREABLE

The Atlantic gave Ruth Shalit a ‘second chance’ 25 years after a journalism scandal. It ended with an ugly correction. (The Washington Post)

Two weeks after publishing a hit viral story about the lengths that wealthy parents will go to in order to get their children into elite college, The Atlantic was forced to publish an 800-word editor’s note saying the publication was deceived by the story’s author, Ruth Shalit Barrett. Alongside technical corrections about the story, which included exaggerations about sports injuries and misleading information about central characters, the note included a reference to Shalit Barrett’s past, as a New Republic reporter in the 1990s whose career was derailed after the discovery of major errors and plagiarization in her work. The Atlantic’s note said that the publication felt that Shalit Barrett “deserved a second chance” but that the editors now regret that decision.

+ Related: The Atlantic retracted the article on Sunday night. “We cannot attest to the trustworthiness and credibility of the author, and therefore we cannot attest to the veracity of the article,” the magazine wrote in an editor’s note. (The Atlantic)