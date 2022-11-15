Need to Know: November 15, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook looks ready to divorce the news industry (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Meta’s layoffs make it official: Facebook is ready to part ways with the news (Nieman Lab)

Last week's wave of layoffs at Meta seems to indicate that Facebook is fully moving away from the news industry. Several news partnership and communications positions were eliminated, and the company is shifting resources previously devoted to news towards video and its burgeoning metaverse. Organizations who have received support from Facebook or Meta, including Indiegraf and the Local Media Association, are only funded through 2024, and they told Sarah Scire that they do not expect to receive more money from Meta.

API UPDATE

What’s next for social media?

With major changes afoot for Twitter, the Product Strategy Team at the American Press Institute would like to know if these changes will impact your reliance on the platform and if you’re thinking differently about news distribution on Twitter and social media platforms in general. Will your readers stick with Twitter? Will you?

How to engage readers without giving away content and losing access to valuable audience and reader information to other platforms is a never-ending conundrum. Every algorithmic, ownership, or design change only exacerbates our situation as an industry. What to do?

API is interested in hosting a strategy session on what newsrooms can, or want, to do in the face of ongoing transformation in social media and news distribution made by Big Tech. We’re looking for input on your future plans for social media. Fill out our one-minute social media survey here.

Trusting News receives funding from Henry Luce Foundation (Medium, Trusting News)

The Trusting News team is thrilled to announce we’ve received financial support from the Henry Luce Foundation. A $100,000 grant will support our efforts to give more communities access to journalists and news organizations that work hard to earn their trust.

At Trusting News, we train and empower journalists to take responsibility for demonstrating credibility and actively earning trust through transparency and engagement. In a continual cycle of research, learning and sharing with the industry, we explore how to incorporate trust-building into journalism’s standards and practices.

TRY THIS AT HOME

GBH partners on podcast, radio show that provides reliable health information to Spanish-speaking audiences (Current)

When the pandemic hit, reporter Tibisay Zea saw how much misinformation was spreading in the Spanish-speaking communities of Boston. She launched Salud, a podcast focusing on underreported health issues in the Hispanic community. Now, the podcast is moving to public radio station GBH, where they will produce eight more episodes and collaborate with advisors from Harvard Medical School and the Boston Public Health Commission. Though the podcast currently focuses on Spanish speakers in the U.S., Zea hopes to reach audiences throughout Latin America and beyond.

OFFSHORE

How The Kyiv Independent became the biggest English-language media outlet in Ukraine in less than a year (The Fix)

Last year, after the English-language publication Kyiv Post was closed, former employees founded The Kyiv Independent. They took advantage of a brief gap — before the Post re-opened with a new newsroom — to attract the Post’s readers to the new venture. They had already established crowdfunding campaigns and signed advertising campaigns when Russia invaded, which allowed them to keep bringing in money as the country’s situation worsened. After a spike in attention at the beginning of the war that fell off during the spring, the outlet has seen a steady growth in readership since July.

OFFBEAT

A fake tweet sparked panic at Eli Lilly and may have cost Twitter millions (The Washington Post)

Last Thursday, a Tweet from an Eli Lilly parody account announced that insulin would now be free — a result of Elon Musk’s change that allowed anyone to purchase a blue check mark for $8. The tweet was seen by millions before it was pulled down, sending the drug company into a panic. As a result, executives announced they would suspend all advertising with Twitter, as well as all publishing plans around the world. A former executive at Eli Lilly said that the social network could be missing out on millions in advertising from the drug company, which annually spends about $100 million on ad campaigns.

SHAREABLE

Ohio authorities ignore Supreme Court to arrest journalist (Freedom of the Press Foundation)