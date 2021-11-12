Need to Know: November 12, 2021

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Tuesday, Twitter announced its long-awaited subscription product, Twitter Blue. Users in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand can now pay $2.99 per month for the product, which will allow them to “undo” tweets within 60 seconds of posting. Twitter Blue will also adopt some of the features of Scroll and Nuzzel, products recently acquired by Twitter. This includes Scroll’s access to ad-free articles on select websites, with revenue shared with publishers, and Nuzzel’s link-aggregation, which shows top articles shared in a user’s timeline. (Nieman Lab)

The American Journalism Project has teamed up with a coalition of Cleveland-based organizations to launch a new nonprofit, community-led newsroom in Cleveland. Set to launch in 2022, the publication is the first from Ohio Local News Initiative, a new nonprofit aiming to start newsrooms around the state. The newsroom’s community reporting model will pay residents to gather ideas and report on their own communities. The publication will be free and available across multiple platforms. (Ohio Local News Initiative)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Why the media loves labor now. Labor has become a popular beat in the mainstream media, and publications dedicated to labor and unions are seeing a rise in interest. One likely reason is the increase in unionization among media outlets, which has given journalists more insight and interest in organizing. It also mirrors popular support for labor unions; a Gallup poll shows more people now support labor unions than at any time since 1965. (The New York Times)

New platform launches for business journalists. Workweek, a new platform to help independent producers of B2B content, launched this week with $1.5 million in funding. The platform’s subject areas include healthcare, cannabis, money and financial tech. Workweek provides salaries and benefits to creators, as well as a cut of revenue. The company will also help creators launch their own companies if they choose. (Axios)

Why Boston TV anchor Latoyia Edwards now wears braids on the morning news. Following a discussion with her daughter about the beauty of natural hair, as well as the loss of her mother, Latoyia Edwards decided it was time to stop chemically straightening her hair for her job as a news anchor at NBC10 Boston. She started wearing her hair in braids, prepared for a backlash, but received overwhelming support from viewers. (The Boston Globe)

NEW FROM API

API is hiring an editorial associate

We’re looking for an editorial associate to oversee and contribute to API’s editorial content, including this newsletter. The ideal candidate already closely follows the news industry or digital media — trends, innovations, experiments, emerging business models and more. Candidates will benefit from a working knowledge of those things and a bottomless hunger for learning and spreading new ideas. Applications should be submitted no later than Dec. 6.

FOR THE WEEKEND

