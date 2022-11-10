Need to Know: November 10, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How Wednesday’s front pages told the stories of the 2022 midterms (Poynter)

But did you know: While results of the elections hadn’t solidified by Wednesday morning, the media narrative clearly had (AP)

Media outlets across the country reported Wednesday morning that it had been a good night for Democrats and a bad one for Republicans and Trump-supported nominees. This quick analysis took shape despite the real possibility that Republicans would take control of one or both houses of Congress, David Bauder writes. Although many networks had personnel on hand to deal with election deniers or attempts to prevent voting, there wasn’t much for them to do. And through it all, news organizations stressed transparency.

+ Noted: Maribel Perez Wadsworth is leaving Gannett (Poynter); Amanda Barrett named VP of standards, inclusion (AP)

API UPDATE

Trusting News receives funding from Scripps Howard Fund (Medium, Trusting News)

The Trusting News team has received financial support from the Scripps Howard Fund. The $7,500 grant will support the creation of resources for educators who want to teach students to demonstrate credibility and actively earn trust. The funding will be used to create Trust Kits for educators, which will include videos, assignments, slide decks and other teaching materials that instructors can then customize for their own use. The kits will make it easier for students to be introduced to the transparency and engagement strategies that Trusting News has been working on since 2016.

Arizona Daily Star flips the narrative with solutions journalism beat (It’s All Journalism podcast)

Arizona Daily Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt and Editor Jill Jorden Spitz recently wrote a case study for Better News about the Arizona Daily Star’s solutions-oriented reporting. Schmidt joins Better News host Michael O’Connell to share the details.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How a nonprofit media company conducted its first political poll ahead of the midterms (Nieman Lab)

Nonprofit media outlet Futuro Media has been openly critical about political polling in the Latino community, but after 12 years in operation, they decided to see if they could do it better. Last month, Futuro conducted its first-ever political poll of likely Latino voters in the battleground states of Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvania. Surveys were distributed in English and Spanish on the web and via text, and Futuro gleaned insights including how those surveyed felt about the validity of the U.S. voting system and the term “Latinx.” About five percent of respondents agreed to be contacted by journalists from Futuro.

OFFSHORE

Iran accused of plotting to kill two journalists in UK (CNN)

London-based news channel Iran International announced that two British-Iranian journalists working in the UK have been targeted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The outlet stated that local police told the journalists of threats that “represent an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” Iran International has become a go-to source for updates on the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody. Earlier this week, Iran’s government labeled the media outlet as a terrorist organization.

OFFBEAT

Drake’s mock Vogue cover draws lawsuit from Condé Nast (Axios)

As part of a stunt to promote their new album, rappers Drake and 21 Savage created a mock Vogue cover that they posted online and as part of a fake magazine sold in various cities. In turn, Condé Nast filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement and counterfeiting. Courtenay Brown and Sara Fischer write that the publisher was driven to file the lawsuit due to real confusion caused by the fake, which mimicked Vogue’s logo, design and editorial features across a variety of platforms. The rappers also sold the fake magazines to consumers who may not have known the difference.

SHAREABLE

Digiday’s updated breakdown of publishers’ diversity statistics (Digiday)

Digiday delved into the latest makeup of media employers’ workforces, and found that they continue to be largely white. The publishers’ self-reported diversity profiles differentiate between overall employees and manager/director-level employees. The Los Angeles Times remains one of the few publishers where overall staff is a majority BIPOC, and USA Today made notable improvements to the diversity of its leadership.