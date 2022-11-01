Need to Know: November 1, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Right-wing ‘zombie’ papers attack Illinois Democrats ahead of elections (NPR)

But did you know: ‘Pink slime’ network gets $1.6M election boost from PACs backed by oil-and-gas, shipping magnates (Columbia Journalism Review)

Media Metric, a network of “pink slime” news outlets that push biased information under the disguise of local news, has received at least $1.6 million from conservative PACs this election season. New research from Columbia Journalism School’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism found that Media Metric “acts as a convergence of special interests for free-market advocates, multiple political action committees, the fossil fuel industry, a politically motivated Catholic group, and a group propagating notions of election fraud.” Funding for the network’s news sites is not publicly disclosed. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Evan Smith, the CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune, will become a senior advisor to Emerson Collective (Semafor); NPR to launch donation option for the NPR Network (Current)

API UPDATE

Feeling overwhelmed? Write down all of the *stuff* you feel like you should stop doing.

What are things you can stop doing? What are you doing that isn’t a good use of your time? What isn’t contributing to your organization’s mission value or business value? On Twitter, API’s director of local news transformation Emily Ristow shares her tips for creating a “Stop Doing” list, and shares her template for building your list. Ristow recommends regularly testing assumptions on why something is done and/or who cares about it, while also honoring the personal investment and emotions that can be tied to work.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Strategies for maximizing print revenue on the path to digital sustainability (The Lenfest Institute)

Even as print readership shrinks, many newspapers rely on the revenue from print. According to David Skok of the news site The Logic, news outlets should not try to push all of their print readers to digital all at once. Instead, collect emails from free digital readers with the long-term goal of converting them to paying digital subscribers, while pricing print products higher for those who deem print essential. He advised members of the Beyond Print cohort, a program led by the American Press Institute and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, to use revenue forecasting to make smart decisions about print.

OFFSHORE

How Google’s ad business funds disinformation around the world (ProPublica)

Despite claims to be fighting disinformation, Google has been placing ads from major brands on websites around the world that are disseminating disinformation, write Craig Silverman, Ruth Talbot, Jeff Kao and Anna Klühspies. According to ProPublica’s investigation, Google ads are more likely to appear alongside disinformation on non-English language sites. A source said that since Google was trying to avoid bad PR and increased regulation, they were primarily concerned about upholding their ad policies on English-language sites.

OFFBEAT

Twitter and AFP announce collaboration to elevate credible information in Spanish (AFP)

Newswire AFP and Twitter will work together to “identify and highlight credible information in Spanish” from Spain, the U.S. and Latin America. AFP already has a 30-person team of fact-checkers working to tackle Spanish misinformation. And at Twitter, a curation team monitors popular conversations and elevates relevant content from reliable sources. AFP’s team will help the social platform expand the speed and breadth of its Spanish-language curation, but will not be involved in the network’s enforcement decisions.

Related: Twitter is planning to start charging $20 per month for verification (The Verge); Elon Musk’s disastrous weekend on Twitter (The Atlantic)

SHAREABLE

LION’s Local Journalism Awards show the potential of the next generation of nonprofit news outlets (Nieman Lab)