Need to Know: Nov. 13, 2019

You might have heard: Politico invested $10 million into its subscription product to keep Politico Pro competitive (Business Insider)

But did you know: Politico’s founder is launching a tech site – into a very crowded market (Vanity Fair)

Robert Allbritton, founder of Politico, plans to launch a technology site called Protocol that he hopes will be “the ESPN of technology.” The site, backed by $10 million in funding, is expected to launch early next year with more than a dozen journalists, including staff from Wired, The New York Times, Reuters and Gizmodo. Asked if Protocol’s coverage will overlap with Politico’s tech reporting, Allbritton suggested they will have different audiences, adding, “There may be the occasional overlap on subject matter, but that just gives us an opportunity to collaborate.”

Trust Tip: Have a clear policy about unpublishing stories (Trusting News)

In 2009, research from the Associated Press Managing Editors found that 80 percent of news outlets had policies for unpublishing stories, but just 14 percent of newsrooms included those guidelines in a staff handbook. As more journalism organizations reconsider their policies, Joy Mayer explains why newsrooms should go a step further and publicly publish their standards for removing stories. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

New York Times Readerscope turns article data into action (International News Media Association)

In an effort to better understand its 3.6 million paid digital subscribers, The New York Times built Readerscope, a machine-learning tool that analyzes reader interests for different audience segments and compares them to the site’s most-read stories. Instead of focusing on metrics based on industry keywords and sections, the program groups similar articles together to determine what content readers value most. The Times’ native advertising arm, T Brand Studio, uses the tool to inform its marketing strategies, and Readerscope also is a resource for developing direct media campaigns.

Why journalists shouldn’t be afraid of metrics (European Journalism Centre)

When it comes to audience development — the process of growing readership, building relationships with your audience and turning those relationships into revenue — metrics are one of the most celebrated set of tools. Data literacy varies across newsrooms, so Ingrid Cobben recommends audience developers find ways to communicate metrics beyond just sharing numbers and jargon. At The Guardian, the entire newsroom receives a daily email that highlights best practices, giving journalists more resources to analyze what worked and what didn’t.

The loophole in Twitter’s ban on political ads (BuzzFeed News)

Two weeks ago, Twitter announced it would ban political advertising, but during a meeting last week with advertisers, the social media company clarified that there would be an exception: Issue advocacy. While Twitter plans to block ads for candidates and specific legislation, issue-related ads, like those addressing climate change, will be allowed to remain on the site. This development follows criticism from presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said last week that Twitter’s policy would allow “fossil fuel companies” to spread misinformation through ads, while blocking ads from organizations fighting climate change.

How news media are setting the 2020 election agenda: Chasing daily controversies, often burying policy (Storybench)

New research from a team of Northeastern University journalism professors suggests that 2020 election coverage follows “the ebbs and flows of scandals, viral moments and news items.” The team studied about 10,000 articles on the Democratic presidential candidates published in 28 news outlets from March to October, and found that “a Trump-driven media cycle” caused controversies to be prioritized over coverage of policy issues, like health care. Citing a wide-ranging list of the most prevalent topics, the researchers noted that “the average U.S. voter is unlikely to be clear yet what Democrats want this election to be about.”

Student newspaper attacked for apologizing for its protest coverage (The Washington Post)

When former Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Northwestern University last week, he was met with two protests that led to a clash between students and police. An editorial this week in Northwestern University’s student newspaper apologized for photographing protesters and calling and texting students to request interviews. After The Daily Northwestern published its report, student activists complained the university could use the photos to punish them, and the paper redacted a student’s name from the story. The editorial led to criticism from professional journalists and followed last month’s petition against the Harvard Crimson after student reporters asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment while reporting a protest against the agency.

