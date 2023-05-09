Need to Know: May 9, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Here are the winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes (NPR)

But did you know: The Pulitzer goes to … Black introspection (Poynter)

Of the 29 Black people who won individual Pulitzer Prizes through 2022, 28 of them were not in hard news, writes Kathleen McElroy. She writes that this indicates these journalists demonstrated "an extraordinary fluency in translating their disparate Black experiences to white America" — often by including personal information and insights. She writes that while it's a sign that the Pulitzers are interested in Black introspection, it also may imply that newsrooms are not giving Black journalists the opportunity to cover other topics.

API UPDATE

Clarify your opinion product’s mission to boost audience financial support

Annafi Wahed, co-founder and CEO of The Flip Side, has a clear mission: to reduce polarization by bridging the gap between liberals and conservatives. “The growth of our start-up newsletter itself showed the mission resonated; over 50,000 of our subscribers came via word of mouth and referral,” she writes. Wahed and her team are clear about where they’re coming from and specific about what they’re building (and what the audience is supporting). Wahed’s essay was published in conjunction with API’s Local News Summit on Opinion, Civic Discourse and Sustainability.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

How do you tell your career story?

At last month’s News Product Alliance Summit, API’s Katie Kutsko attended a session called “How to tell your career story.” With more journalists taking nontraditional paths, it can be helpful to reflect on what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. The big tip: tell people what you do with verbs instead of just saying your job title. What do you do? Why do you care? How do you make a difference?

Katie’s version looked like this: “In my work, I collaborate with and educate news partners on how to learn about their audiences. I am passionate about creating a more informed, just and equitable society. I deeply value news and information, especially about my own neighborhood, city and region. When I’m doing my best, newsrooms are able to fully utilize technology tools to understand their audiences better and do high impact work that serves them.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

We need to abolish the “exonerative tense” of headlines (Buzzfeed News)

In the final edition of Quibbles & Bits, the BuzzFeed News copy desk’s newsletter, Emerson Malone writes that journalists need to avoid using the “exonerative tense.” The use of this past tense allows the actors to evade responsibility; he cites the egregious example of the newspaper headline “Scottsboro officer killed, wife critically injured after shooting,” which was later updated to say “Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself.” He says that the exonerative tense is often used around traffic violence —”a pedestrian was hit by a car” rather than “a driver hit a pedestrian” — that seems to absolve drivers and subtly implicate victims.

OFFSHORE

How a Swedish media company saved lives in Ukraine (International News Media Association)

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Swedish media company NWT Media launched a campaign to raise money for Ukrainian victims of the war. Readers of the brand’s 16 newspapers raised about $100,000, and NWT matched each donation. But NWT also knew its readers were interested in stories from the war, so they sent three teams of reporters and photographers to the front lines. The company also used the front pages of all of its newspapers to advertise its campaign and encourage fundraising.

OFFBEAT

He wrote a book on a rare subject. Then a ChatGPT replica appeared on Amazon. (The Washington Post)

Three weeks before developer Chris Cowell’s book, Automating DevOps with GitLab CI/CD Pipelines, was set to be published, he noticed another book with the exact same title on Amazon. It appears to have been written using artificial intelligence and published by an Indian tech company that has produced dozens of titles with random author names and identical 5-star Amazon reviews. “Experts say those books are likely just the tip of a fast-growing iceberg of AI-written content spreading across the web as new language software allows anyone to rapidly generate reams of prose on almost any topic,” writes Will Oremus.

SHAREABLE

Small-town newspaper readers are more open to new revenue ideas than publishers (Daily Yonder)