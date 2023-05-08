Need to Know May 8, 2023

Welcome to our newsletter takeover series for May! This month, API’s Product Strategy team will offer best practices for transitioning to Google Analytics 4. Each Monday in our Need to Know newsletter, we’ll offer tips and resources to ensure your migration is successful and relatively painless and stress-free—well before the July 1, 2023 deadline. This week, we’ll outline some of the key differences between GA4 and Universal Analytics and how to get started.

An introduction to Google’s new analytics tool

I’ve been working in digital journalism long enough to remember a time when Google Analytics didn’t exist. Nowadays, it’s such a facet of digital metrics analysis that it’s hard to imagine how we ever did without it. (While it’s true that Google is not the only website analytics platform, it is the most ubiquitous.)

Many newsrooms have relied on Google’s Universal Analytics since 2012, so imagine our collective surprise when Google announced in 2020 they were going to do away with GUA and replace it with Google Analytics 4 (GA4) on July 1, 2023. It seemed like such a faraway date, and now it feels like…quick, everybody panic!

With all of the challenges facing product teams right now (looking at you, Twitter and Meta), switching to and learning a new analytics platform isn’t on the top of anyone’s list.

Since March, API’s Product Strategy team (with help from consultants Brad Gerick and Claire Tran) has hosted a series of training sessions to help newsrooms navigate the switch to GA4 ahead of the July 1 cutoff date. And trust me, this is one deadline you don’t want to blow off as you don’t want to risk losing access to any real-time analytics data.

We hope these resources and our FAQ will help you feel less overwhelmed, especially if you’re a small team (or a team of one).

Best of luck, you got this.

— Shay Totten, Newsroom Success Manager

KEY CHANGES

Active Users is a new, default metric in GA4 that includes the number of users who have an engaged session. Universal Analytics had Total Users as the default.

is a new, default metric in GA4 that includes the number of users who have an engaged session. Universal Analytics had Total Users as the default. Bounce Rate is calculated differently in GA4. In GA4, a bounce occurs when the user views a single page and is on the site for fewer than 10 seconds (though, you can change the length of the timer). In Universal Analytics, a bounce occurred when the user viewed a single page, no matter how long they were on the page.

is calculated differently in GA4. In GA4, a bounce occurs when the user views a single page and is on the site for fewer than 10 seconds (though, you can change the length of the timer). In Universal Analytics, a bounce occurred when the user viewed a single page, no matter how long they were on the page. Events in GA4 include five default parameters and up to 25 custom parameters. Universal Analytics included four default parameters and no custom parameters.

Google Tag Manager is our recommended way of setting up for GA4. The three main elements you’ll be working with are triggers (user actions), tags (output into GA4) and variables (details). Here’s what a page_view event might look like, with the five default parameters and some custom parameters.

DIG DEEPER

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I set up a Google Tag Manager account? What are some basic things I should be aware of? What are some of the best custom tags to set up? Go to tagmanager.google.com and use the same account for which you sign into Google Analytics. To simplify the process, you’ll create a container, publish it and put the code on your site. From there, the tags you set up depend on the user behavior you want to track, e.g. newsletter sign-ups, account creations, tracking bylines or sections as parameters in the page_view event.

Can you reuse a trigger from a legacy GA setup? Yes, most Google Tag Manager triggers that work for Universal Analytics should also work for GA4. You will, however, need to create a new GA4 tag, which requires slightly different settings (mainly, parameters).

For folks new to setting up analytics tracking: What is the recommended set up for a website plus apps in GA4? If you have both a website and an app(s), you should create one data stream for each within the same GA4 property, e.g. springfieldnews.net would be a Web stream in your GA4 property. Springfield News iOS would be an App stream, and Springfield News Android would be a second app stream, for a total of three streams.



