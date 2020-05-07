Need to Know: May 7, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Publishers are seeking ways around Facebook and Google in an effort to recoup lost ad spend (AdWeek)

But did you know: Publishers only receive half of an ad spend (Media Nut)

A report published yesterday by the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers found that publishers receive 51% of advertiser spend on average — and 15% of that spend is untraceable. No one is sure where it goes, an “ad-tech black hole” that has long frustrated both publishers and advertisers. The report’s findings will likely lead to increased oversight and regulation of ad tech, writes Josh Sternberg — another blow for the industry, which is already grappling with the impacts of data privacy laws, the impending loss of third-party ad targeting, and last but not least, the global pandemic. “It’ll be up to the industry to not repeat the sins of the past,” writes Sterberg. “With more transparency, and reports like the ISBAs, perhaps the system can be fixed.”

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Facebook Journalism Project provides $16 million in funding to support more than 200 local newsrooms (Facebook Journalism Project); The New York Times tops 6 million subscribers as ad revenue plummets (New York Times)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Help your audience navigate the news (Trusting News)

Consuming news can be exhausting — especially when it feels overwhelmingly negative. News outlets should make sure they’re “not sending the message that more news is always better,” writes Joy Mayer, director of Trusting News. “Sometimes, offering a finite experience is a huge relief.” This week’s edition of Trust Tips suggests ways to help your audience manage their news consumption, including limiting news intake when necessary. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How Portland Press Herald has promoted subscriptions and donations during COVID-19 (Local Media Association)

Knowing that its ad revenue would take a hit during the pandemic, the Press Herald, with the help of LMA’s COVID-19 Local News Fund, quickly set up a landing page that offered three ways for readers to support it: a subscription, gifting a subscription, or a donation. It then kicked off a support campaign on April 28 with a TV spot, digital and print ads, social marketing, and a letter and a personal video message from the publisher. The campaign has brought in $34,000 in donations and hundreds of new subscriptions. The Press Herald also began asking for readers’ email addresses to access coronavirus coverage, which has brought in 9,000 new known users. “We’ve seen our second-best month ever in digital subscription growth, while at the same time reaching out for community support for funds, so we couldn’t be happier about that,” said Stefanie Manning, vice president of circulation and consumer marketing.

+ Earlier: A letter from the publisher and personal video appeals from reporters helped The Day bring in more than $60,000 in donations (Trusting News)

OFFSHORE

Abuse and threats come with the territory for many of the world’s fact-checkers (Poynter)

More than two-thirds of the countries that house active fact-checking projects are also places where the World Press Freedom Index says journalists are most vulnerable, writes Mark Stencel. Many of those fact-checking organizations ask for their office locations not to be listed on the international fact-checking map run by Duke University’s Reporters’ Lab, out of fear of being targeted. Other fact-checkers can only publish outside the countries they cover to avoid censorship — or worse. The security measures many are forced to take to protect themselves can also preclude them from fact-checking collaborations that require transparency.

+ For the first time, India has more rural internet users than urban (Times of India)

OFFBEAT

72% of Gen Zers say coronavirus memes make them feel ‘capable of getting through this’ (Business Insider)

A recent Vice survey found that most Gen Zers are turning to memes and other humorous content to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The age group is searching for connections with their peers as they’re forced to skip important social milestones — prom, graduations, and even first semesters at college. Gen Zers are “utilizing social media tools to go do things together, but apart,” says Mary Noel, director at the social impact consultancy DoSomething Strategic. “They’re looking for more community out of social media as opposed to just consuming.”

+ Earlier: Newsrooms can use memes to share key messages from their coronavirus reporting (Twitter, @auciello)

UP FOR DEBATE

Alan Rusbridger: ‘Why I’m joining Facebook’s Oversight Board’ (Medium, One Zero)

The coronavirus pandemic has exemplified the dangers — sometimes fatal — of misinformation and “information chaos,” writes Alan Rusbridger. Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian and chair of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, was appointed this week to Facebook’s independent Oversight Board. The coronavirus “infodemic” is exacerbated by a crisis of free expression, and a crisis of journalism, and Facebook sits at the intersection of all three crises. Government oversight will not work and self-regulation has not worked for the company, says Rusbridger. Independent oversight is another route, and “there’s no excuse for not trying.”

+ Yesterday Facebook unveiled the first 20 members of its first-ever Oversight Board (OversightBoard.com)

SHAREABLE

How the Wall Street Journal’s new calendars help readers plan for the news (Medium, Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal’s product team created a calendar that integrates with readers’ Google, Apple or Outlook calendars to notify them of a few hand-curated, critical news events per week. Readers see calendar items as a “headline” and short blurb with a link to the Journal’s full coverage of the event. So far the team has piloted the calendars with two audiences: subscribers to its Real Time Economics newsletter, and subscribers to its Elections 2020 newsletter. Narrowly defining audiences this way ensures users won’t have their calendars clogged with irrelevant events. So far, writes Cory Schouten, Journal editors have sent hundreds of thousands of calendar reminders, and users are showing very low churn.