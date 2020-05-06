Need to Know: May 6, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook and Google will be forced to share advertising revenue with Australian media companies (The Guardian)

But did you know: The new rule is not based on copyright law, but on the perception of unfair competition between the media and the platforms (Medium, OneZero)

The Australian idea is to help smaller news outlets compete with the tech giants by requiring platforms to pay for excerpting news stories in Facebook posts and on Google News feeds. In the U.S., lawmakers have proposed an antitrust exemption that would allow media companies to collectively bargain with Google and Facebook. But the details, like who determines what counts as a news story and whether the opportunity will be gamed by less respectable players, could derail the idea, says Will Oremus.

+ Noted: Mark Schoofs will take over as as editor-in-chief at BuzzFeed News following the departure of Ben Smith to The New York Times (BuzzFeed); New York’s attorney general is investigating claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination at NBC News (Variety); Chicago’s civic journalism lab City Bureau is expanding into Cleveland (Neighbor Up)

API UPDATE

How COVID-19 is reshaping grantmaking and what news organizations should know

Funders in public health, community development and rural issues are beginning to see how their priorities align with those of local news organizations. News organizations should expand their grant searching to include funders who haven’t previously supported news, but whose focus on community impact and equity matches their own, Lizzy Hazeltine writes for API. “News and information’s central role in our current crisis has opened new possibilities for grants that prioritize community needs, promote equity, and measure success in terms of community outcomes and impact.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

Bloomberg’s new tool gives readers a targeted thread through the archives (AdWeek)

In an effort to give readers more background information — and advertisers a nice place to target readers — Bloomberg Media has introduced Storythreads, timelines of past coverage of particular topics. The tool aims to offer a “welcome mat” for readers who arrive from search engines, who then have the opportunity to sign up for email updates on the subject. The publishers plan to sell sponsorship of the Storythreads to advertisers. Bloomberg Media is also testing an AI tool that summarizes related articles at the bottom of a page.

+ How The Day’s transparency around its financial challenges relating to coronavirus helped it gain more than $60,000 in donations (Trusting News)

OFFSHORE

How Latin American media outlets are collaborating on coronavirus investigations (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

Fourteen media outlets from across Latin America are working together to report on issues surrounding coronavirus. Coordinated by the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism, Centinela COVID-19 is focused on investigating the social impact of the pandemic, disinformation about the virus, and issues surrounding medical supplies. There is no end date for the project, and the goal is to use cross-border data to help readers make sense of official and unofficial information about the spread of the virus.

+ Earlier: The coronavirus crisis demands journalism collaboration, not competition. (Medium, Dan Gillmor)

OFFBEAT

YouTube plans to let news publishers sell off-platform subscriptions through their channels (Digiday)

YouTube, in coordination with the Google News Initiative, is working on a tool that will allow news publishers to sell subscriptions to off-platform digital products via their YouTube channels. It will be similar to the existing membership tool, which allows channels to offer perks to paying subscribers. But this tool will allow access to paywalled content that sits on the publisher’s own site or app. It’s rumored that the tool will be rolled out sometime this year, although details — such as YouTube’s cut of sales — have not been determined.

+ Related: Google will give podcasters more information about their listeners, including where in an episode listenership dropped off. (The Verge)

UP FOR DEBATE

Are journalists on autopilot when they’re determining which sources (or what information) to trust? (Nieman Lab)

Does a journalist trust her source because his information is reliable, or trust her source’s information because she’s deemed him a reliable person? A new study out of Israel finds that most of the time, journalists put their trust in a credible source, rather than evaluating the message itself. The study found that more than two-thirds of the time, journalists go on “auto-pilot” when evaluating information from trusted sources, particularly when those sources are authority figures.

SHAREABLE

How to build on The New York Times’ database of local newsrooms (Poynter)

Last week, The New York Times launched a database to help people discover and support local news organizations by pulling lists from news associations like the News Media Alliance, LION and the National Association of Hispanic Publications. But plenty of newsrooms were not on the list, including public radio and TV stations and college newspapers. State press associations and the National Newspaper Association are a good place to look for those omitted from the list, writes Kristen Hare.