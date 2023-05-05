Need to Know: May 5, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Wednesday was World Press Freedom Day, and Reporters Without Borders published its annual World Press Freedom Index. The report found that the environment for journalism was “bad” — i.e. the situations were very serious, difficult or problematic — in more than 70% of the 180 countries and territories surveyed. Norway was ranked first for the seventh year in a row, and North Korea came in last. The United States moved down three places to 45th. The U.S. Agency for International Development announced a Reporters Shield program to defend journalists from legal threats around the world. Meanwhile, a new survey said that nearly three-quarters of Americans think the media makes political polarization worse. (Reporters Without Borders, Reuters, The Associated Press)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

If you’re a reporter, how sneaky are you willing to be? Here’s an exercise. Tom Arenberg put together a list of ethically gray areas for journalism — drawn from real-life situations — and suggests that reporters consider how they would approach them. (BirminghamWatch)

Non-writing AI tools every journalist should know about. AI tools can help with searching, tagging, increasing accessibility, tracking online conversations and streamlining research. (International Journalists’ Network)

Politico’s founder is spending $20 million to train aspiring journalists. The Allbritton Journalism Institute will help students who cannot attend journalism school receive the kind of training that used to happen at big newspapers. (Semafor)

NEW FROM API

Welcome API’s new Web Applications Engineer, Marita Pérez Díaz

API is excited to announce that Marita Pérez Díaz has joined our Product Strategy team as a Web Applications Engineer. In her role, she will support the technical development of API’s news products, including audience data tools Metrics for News and Source Matters. Pérez Díaz will help ensure the tools operate reliably and meet our users’ needs. She will also contribute to new solutions and act as our newsroom partners’ technical point of contact.

Trust Tip: How to ask for products that help build trust (Trusting News)

Technology and news products can help journalists rebuild trust with their users, but journalists need to know how to get buy-in from other colleagues to build these tools. Denise Rivera, Senior Product Manager for Arc XP at The Washington Post shares five best practices for how to ask for the tools you want. She recommends making a strong business case for the tool, focusing on products that could be used by multiple teams or for several goals, approaching the right person or team for a particular task, preparing for roadblocks and considering using outside tech.

SPECIAL EDITION: Reimagining local opinion journalism

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

Share the stories behind the opinions

Across the country, thoughtful editors are seeking more op-eds and contributions that get away from publishing pure “opinion” and instead are seeking more first-person storytelling, a recognition that the perspectives people have — critical to civic discourse — are coming from somewhere. And to work together, it’s worth further understanding where those perspectives are coming from.

The nonprofit news site Baltimore Banner, for example, has run first-person pieces in its “Community Voices” section on very local issues, including parking tickets.

How might first-person storytelling fit into your reimagining of local opinion journalism — and what does that mean for how you steward resources?

+ Hélène Biandudi Hofer, a cofounder of Good Conflict, brings community members together to engage in dialogue about contentious topics in a productive manner. Hofer has partnered with news organizations to elevate local voices and issues by focusing on the stories behind people’s stances.

On Monday, we will begin a new four-part weekly series from API’s Newsroom Success Manager Shay Totten aimed at helping newsrooms transition to Google Analytics 4.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ A reporting life, and death, in Las Vegas (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ Emily Barr of the Maine Journalism Foundation on the group’s goal in buying the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram (Local Media Association)

+ Beyond the breaking news: Exploring burnout, turnover intention and solutions for sustainability in local media (Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media)