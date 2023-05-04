Need to Know: May 4, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Global risks to journalists increase, say press advocates (The Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: World Press Freedom Index: Journalism is threatened by the fake content industry (Reporters Without Borders)

The 2023 World Press Freedom Index says that in two-thirds of the 180 countries it examined, “fake content” is eroding quality journalism. “The unprecedented ability to tamper with content is being used to undermine those who embody quality journalism and weaken journalism itself,” the group said. The annual report, which examines conditions for journalists around the world, says the environment for journalism is “bad” in seven of ten countries surveyed, and satisfactory in only three of ten. In the United States, the report said, the murders of journalists Jeff German in Las Vegas and Dylan Lyons near Orlando had a negative impact on the country’s ranking (45th, down from 42nd last year).

+ Noted: Nicole Avery Nichols named top editor of Detroit Free Press (Detroit Free Press); Elon Musk threatens to re-assign @NPR on Twitter to ‘another company’ (NPR); The Washington Post announces FAST channel launch on Amazon Freevee (The Washington Post)

API UPDATE

Welcome API’s new Web Applications Engineer, Marita Pérez Díaz

API is excited to announce that Marita Pérez Díaz has joined our Product Strategy team as a Web Applications Engineer. In her role, she will support the technical development of API’s news products, including audience data tools Metrics for News and Source Matters. Pérez Díaz will help ensure the tools operate reliably and meet our users’ needs. She will also contribute to new solutions and act as our newsroom partners’ technical point of contact.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

How Substack has helped FT persuade readers to pay for email newsletters (Press Gazette)

The platform Substack is actually helping publishers by showing that readers are willing to pay for newsletters, said Sarah Ebner, the head of newsletters at the Financial Times. Speaking at the PPA (Professional Publishers Association) Festival in London last week, Ebner said Substack has shown how important newsletters are for publishers. The FT, she said, is experimenting with newsletters “as individual products.” She also provided statistics showing that newsletter readers are more likely to be retained as subscribers.

TRY THIS AT HOME

If you’re a reporter, how sneaky are you willing to be? Here’s an exercise. (BirminghamWatch)

Reporters: How sneaky are you willing to be to get a story? Tom Arenberg, a journalism instructor at the University of Alabama, says he started pondering that question after a reporter in Oklahoma captured appalling remarks from county officials by leaving a voice-activated recorder in a public meeting that had gone into closed session. Arenberg makes clear that he thinks the McCurtain reporter’s sneakiness was “well worth it,” but says the episode made him think of other circumstances in which the reporting process entered “an ethical gray area.” He put together an exercise drawn from real-life situations and suggests that reporters consider how they would approach them.

OFFSHORE

Mirror publisher blames revenue decline on Facebook changes (The Guardian)

The big U.K. media company Reach is blaming changes at Facebook for a decline in its digital revenue. Reach, which owns the Mirror, Express and many regional newspapers, experienced a drop in the number of page views from online readers, saying changes in the presentation of news by Facebook lowered traffic to its sites. The Guardian’s Joanna Partridge also reported that Reach was continuing to pursue the U.S. market, where it planned to launch websites for the Mirror and Express “in the coming months.”

+ TikTok Is launching ad product for publishers and giving them 50% cut (The Wall Street Journal)

OFFBEAT

We’re watching the end of a digital media age. It all started with Jezebel. (The New York Times)

With the closure of BuzzFeed News and the possible bankruptcy of Vice, Ben Smith looks back on the recent era of outrage-fueled digital media and concludes that the original creator of this kind of irreverent, “searingly honest” content was Jezebel. Smith, the co-founder of the new outlet Semafor and former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed, says Jezebel is relevant now because “it was among the first places to crystallize the powerful forces that would define social media over the next decade: politics and identity.”

SHAREABLE

A deep dive into the sustainability needs and concerns of community media outlets (Lenfest Institute)

In a survey of 103 leaders of outlets serving racial, ethnic or linguistic communities, 53% of respondents said they would likely not be in business in five years if current funding trends continue. The report, from the National Trust for Local News, in partnership with Lenfest and the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, looked at publishers’ access to funding and other sustainability concerns. It also identified two main needs: Better succession planning and better access to technical expertise and resources regarding revenue and consistent forms of capital.