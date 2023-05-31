Need to Know: May 31, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How philanthropy became a growing revenue stream for local news (Knight Foundation)

But did you know: American Journalism Project CEO talks fundraising for local news (Observer)

Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project, says that the key to raising philanthropic money for local news is convincing funders that the issues they care about, like education or immigration, will be poorly served without the watchdog effect of journalism. She says that philanthropists like to support their specific city, so the project has focused on “helping them see the role that local news plays in keeping their place informed and in stitching a community together.” Berman says that AJP has seen success in digital-forward outlets that build two-way relationships with their audiences. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: The IWMF’s free Hostile Environment & First Aid Training offers women & nonbinary journalists vital skills for navigating digital security threats, reporting during civil unrest, self-defense & more. Applications close June 18.

API UPDATE

API welcomes its new Program/Community Manager, Jan Ross P. Sakian

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Jan Ross P. Sakian has joined API’s team as a Program/Community Manager. Sakian will work within the journalism programs team to co-design, manage and help grow our Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program alumni community. The Table Stakes alumni network spans programs and organizations across the country and provides principles, resources and training necessary to drive sustainable change across local news organizations.

API to host open Metric for News demo

Metrics for News is an analytics tool, powered by API, that aligns journalism metrics with your editorial values and business model. Its dashboards pull data from your current analytics services, identifying patterns that show how to better engage, monetize and serve audiences with your journalism. We are hosting an open demo for anyone interested on Thursday, June 1 at noon EST. Register here to learn more.

Trust Tip: Weave transparency into your stories, says new research (Trusting News)

Using eye-tracking technology, a research team at the University of Georgia’s Digital Media and Cognition Lab asked whether audiences notice transparency boxes — and for those who do notice transparency boxes, does that influence their feelings of credibility? The research showed that users often avoid tactics like bold colors, flashy ads and video thumbnails — anything that might mimic an ad or feel like it’s not part of the original story. Users who read the transparency information were more likely to believe the article was reported ethically.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Sarasota-based Community News Collaborative partners with local media for expanded coverage (The Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

The Community News Collaborative in Florida will begin to cover stories in Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, in partnership with WUSF Public Media. The five-person team will cover a variety of local stories in collaboration with several media partners, including newspapers, magazines, and radio and television stations. The journalists expect to cover stories about the environment, education, social and criminal justice issues, development and underserved communities.

OFFSHORE

A British reporter had a big #MeToo scoop. Her editor killed it. (The New York Times)

Financial Times investigative reporter Madison Marriage had evidence that Guardian columnist Nick Cohen had made unwanted advances to female journalists for years. But, writes Jane Bradley, the story was killed by her editor, who claimed Cohen was not a big enough name to publish the story. Bradley writes that the British media has not had the same reckoning with sexual abuse as American newsrooms, and that strict libel laws make publishers wary of running controversial stories.

OFFBEAT

Tech layoffs ravage the teams that fight online misinformation and hate speech (CNBC)

Tech companies have laid off thousands of workers this year, and teams working on trust and safety have been especially hard hit. A fact-checking tool that Meta was promoting over the winter has been killed after the company laid off 21,000 people. Similar cuts were seen at Twitter, Google, Amazon and Microsoft. As the 2024 U.S. presidential election kicks off, there are worries that malicious actors will spread misinformation, particularly via artificial intelligence, and be unconstrained by the major platforms.

SHAREABLE

Last Night at School Committee distills hours-long public meetings into half-hour podcast episodes (Nieman Lab)