Need to Know: May 31, 2022

You might have heard: Students account for a large and growing share of statehouse reporters (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: How college students can help save local news (The Conversation)

Student journalists may be the key to local news coverage, according to a new survey of “news-academic partnerships.” In the survey, Lara Salahi of Endicott College and Christina Smith of Georgia College and State University found that collaborations between universities and local news outlets have grown in the past five years. These partnerships allow students to put into practice the skills they learn in the classroom, while providing coverage of local issues that might otherwise be overlooked. There are still challenges; faculty members working with students say the same factors that stress news outlets, such as high workload, low pay and burnout, affect student newsrooms as well.

+ Noted: Law enforcement investigating vandalism targeting homes of NHPR journalists (NHPR)

The American Press Institute is hiring for three positions that have deadlines for applications in the coming days and weeks. A web applications engineer will support the technical development of API’s news products, including the audience tools Metrics for News and Source Matters (deadline tomorrow). An editorial manager will support the development of a coherent editorial strategy that communicates the breadth and impact of API’s work (deadline June 10). The vice president, journalism programs is a senior position with a direct role in setting organizational strategy at API and managing the staff in concert with the CEO/Executive Director and other members of the executive team (deadline June 13). Applications and cover letters for each should be sent to jobs@pressinstitute.org.

How City Bureau measures the impact of civic media strategies in Chicago (Institute for Nonprofit News)

Chicago’s City Bureau engages citizens in the process of producing civic media, and the organization has thought carefully about how to measure the impact of its work. City Bureau developed an impact tracking system that allows anyone to log anecdotal data about the impact of the group’s work, which has shown how people who connect with several City Bureau programs become more engaged citizens. One of the key programs, Chicago Documenters, has trained more than 850 people to cover over 1,300 public meetings, paying out $170,000 to Documenters in the process.

‘Death to the enemy’: Ukraine’s news channels unite to cover war (The Guardian)

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, all of the Ukrainian television channels that used to show news have been showing the same content around the clock, reports Isobel Koshiw. Nicknamed “the United News telemarathon,” the programming has since been established in law; the head of the parliament’s broadcasting committee said it should continue until the war ends. One reason for the agreement was logistics; so many reporters have left Kiev that it was impossible for separate channels to produce enough content. While one supporter of the programming called it “the information war equivalent of our anti-aircraft systems,” opponents say coverage is propagandistic and too favorable to friends and supporters of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Official Chinese sources top Google, YouTube results on Covid origins and Beijing’s human-rights record (The Wall Street Journal)

According to a new report, search results on topics like the origins of COVID-19 and Beijing’s human rights record are often topped by official Chinese sources. The study found that, for instance, searching the term Xinjiang — a region of China where Uyghurs are being detained — on YouTube consistently returned official Chinese state media on the first page. Chinese state outlets have been aggressively producing content that whitewashes China’s policies or pushes conspiracy theories, such as the idea that COVID-19 was developed at a U.S. military base. The algorithms reward the constant churn of new content, allowing the Chinese outlets to influence the system.

Why the press will never have another Watergate moment (The Washington Post)

Next month marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, and Margaret Sullivan writes that it is unlikely the American press is unlikely to have another such success story. While The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are the most famous reporters on the story, newspapers from all around the U.S. eventually picked up the story. And the Watergate hearings, rebroadcast in the evenings on PBS, riveted Americans; the average household watched 30 hours of the hearings in the summer of 1973. With today’s fractured media environment, and the aggressive spin of partisan outlets like Fox News, Sullivan writes, it seems impossible for the press to have another event like Watergate.

The staff of Uvalde’s local paper cover the worst day of their lives (The New Yorker)

The Uvalde Leader-News is a twice-weekly print newspaper that has been covering Uvalde, Texas since 1879. But for the staff, the shooting last week at Robb Elementary School was more than just a story — one reporter’s daughter was among those killed at the school. The paper’s editors saw both the challenges that the small outlet faced compared to the media outlets who would soon swarm the small town. “They have resources,” said owner and publisher Craig Garnett. “They don’t mind asking the hard questions, even if it offends you, and we did. Community journalism is a different animal.” Instead, he said, the Leader-News’s role would be to provide something only a local newsroom could: “Context. A source of understanding, and hand-holding, and healing.”