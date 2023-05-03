Need to Know: May 3, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Americans’ trust in media remains near record low (Gallup)

But did you know: Americans fault news media for dividing nation (The Associated Press)

In a new survey, nearly three-quarters of Americans say the news media is increasing political polarization, and nearly half say they have little to no trust in the media's ability to fairly report the news. A majority of Americans say that in-depth and investigative journalism is very helpful for understanding issues — but that they are more likely to skim headlines than read a long, investigative article. And about six out of 10 Americans believe that the news media bears the blame for the spread of misinformation.

+ Noted: Vice is said to be headed for bankruptcy (The New York Times); Nate Silver says that much of FiveThirtyEight’s intellectual property was only licensed to Disney, and that he is exploring his options (Substack, Silver Bulletin); Southerly is saying goodbye, for now (Southerly)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: How to ask for products that help build trust (Trusting News)

Technology and news products can help journalists rebuild trust with their users, but journalists need to know how to get buy-in from other colleagues to build these tools. Denise Rivera, Senior Product Manager for Arc XP at The Washington Post shares five best practices for how to ask for the tools you want. She recommends making a strong business case for the tool, focusing on products that could be used by multiple teams or for several goals, approaching the right person or team for a particular task, preparing for roadblocks and considering using outside tech.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to do solutions stories in days, not weeks (Medium, Solutions Journalism Network)

While many great solutions journalism pieces are long-form, deeply reported articles that explore every aspect of an issue, quick, small pieces can also incorporate solutions journalism, writes Tom Hallberg. There are solutions journalism angles within many more straightforward stories. For instance, a new local government program is an opportunity to write about similar initiatives adopted elsewhere. You can even ask the leaders of the initiative to talk about their inspirations and what they’ve seen elsewhere that makes them think their idea will work. SJN’s Solutions Story Tracker offers thousands of examples of solutions journalism stories for inspiration.

OFFSHORE

Despite abuse and sexism, women journalists in Somalia are fighting back to do their job (Reuters Institute)

Fathi Mohamed Ahmed is the editor-in-chief of Bilan Media, the first all-female media outlet in Somalia. She founded Bilan — which means “bright and clear” in Somali — to give female journalists the opportunity to write about subjects often overlooked by mainstream outlets, such as women’s health, autism and HIV. Another journalist, Maryan Seylac, founded the Somali Media Women’s Association in 2006, although the organization was forced to close several times due to threats from militant groups. Nonetheless, she says, the training they provide has increased opportunities for women in newsrooms.

OFFBEAT

Elon Musk thinks he’s got a ‘major win-win’ for news publishers with. . . micropayments. (Nieman Lab)

Last week, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will begin offering per-click option for articles, saying that it “should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.” Joshua Benton writes that dozens of micropayment startups have come and gone, and that the idea has never clicked. He writes that users don’t really want to pay for news, the infrastructure to purchase articles per click is a hassle and that most people know how to avoid paywalls to read one article if they want to. And publishers end up worse off because micropayments would severely underprice most news articles, while also discouraging readers from subscribing.

SHAREABLE

Politico’s founder is spending $20 million to train aspiring journalists (Semafor)