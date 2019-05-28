Need to Know: May 28, 2019

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

While covering the prosecution of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward Gallagher, who faces war crimes charges, Navy Times reporter Carl Prine had reported from so many leaked documents that the judge on the case issued a gag order. Then earlier this month, Prine received an unusual email from the head prosecutor in the case. According to Military Times newspaper group’s executive editor, Andrew Tilghman, forensics showed that an emblem in the email’s signature didn’t just look a little odd. It was armed with a tracking beacon geared to extract the IP address for the Navy Times’ computer system in what Tilghman believes was an attempt to track documents in the case, where they’re going and who may have leaked them – all without a warrant or subpoena.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why The Wall Street Journal limited commenting to paying subscribers (Digiday)

Last month, The Wall Street Journal began to put stories where users can comment behind a paywall in a new strategy that the publication hopes will drive high-quality debate and improve subscriber experience. Aside from blocking non-subscribers from commenting, the new strategy involves cutting back on the number of articles eligible for comments. According to the Dow Jones publisher, these tactics have increased the number of comments from subscribers on the Wall Street Journal site by 5 percent. In the stories open to comments, which make up about 40 percent of the Journal’s daily content, the conversation begins with a question from the journalist.

OFFSHORE

Independent Russian journalists look for ways to succeed despite government control (Columbia Journalism Review)

Under a new Russian law, publishing material considered disrespectful to the state is a punishable offense, and another piece of new legislation attempts to create a “sovereign internet” by blocking traffic from servers located outside of Russia. News programs are filled with propaganda in the country, where 58 journalists have been killed since 1992, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. And in this environment, two journalists were forced to resign from the daily newspaper Kommersant last week for publishing a politically sensitive story, leading the entire political staff quit in protest. Despite the risks, Russian journalists are still kicking by working anonymously or experimenting with online platforms in order to continue their work.

OFFBEAT

How to set goals that don’t make you miserable (Fast Company)

We often think that achieving goals will lead to happiness, but as JotForm founder Aytekin Tank writes, that’s not always the case. Post-marathon syndrome, for example, follows long-anticipated races with feelings of letdown and sadness, and completing other goals can be less satisfying than pursuing them. To deal with this, Tank suggests “reverse-engineering” goals or creating “anti-goals” that eliminate possibilities you already know you don’t want. Paired with that approach, he writes that focusing on the process rather than the end result can be satisfying, adding that “in life, work and investing, small, consistent actions can have significant results.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Nancy Pelosi and Fakebook’s dirty tricks (New York Times)

After a Facebook page called Politics WatchDog posted a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made her appear to be drunk, Facebook allowed the video to remain online. Recode’s editor at large, Kara Swisher, writes that this is an example of Facebook “abrogating its responsibility as the key distributor of news on the planet.” Because Facebook and other social media sites are exempt from a section of the Communications Decency Act, Swisher claims they’re shielded from certain rules, creating a “free-for-all” where misinformation and propaganda can thrive.

SHAREABLE

Here’s why book authors all tweet an ugly screenshot from the same websites (BuzzFeed News)

Reporter Katie Notopoulos explains the phenomenon of the Lit Shot, difficult-to-read screenshots from paywalled book industry websites meant to announce a book deal. The main sources of the screenshots are publishing industry sites Publishers Marketplace, Publishers Weekly and their respective newsletters, which provide the only announcement most authors get until their books debut. Some writers see others use the screenshots and follow suit. Author Emily Gould said people in her field are hungry for validation, “especially because books take so long and you are just fumbling around solo with no feedback for months and years.”