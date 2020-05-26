Need to Know: May 26, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: New York City has seen a serious decline in the city’s news coverage (Tow Center for Digital Journalism)

But did you know: New York’s struggling media outlets have dropped everything to cover the pandemic (Tow Center for Digital Journalism)

Despite being the country’s media capital, New York City has suffered from the same drop in local coverage as many other cities over the past few years. But since becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus in the U.S., local news outlets are realigning to cover the biggest story of a generation. Some news organizations, like those covering real estate and education, are filtering COVID-19 news through their specific lens, while other outlets are resassigning reporters to the health beat and abandoning all other news. NYC outlets share much of the concern about financial stability and institutional access as news organizations around the country, while also dealing with a global health crisis at their door.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Tribute Publishing shareholders approve board seats for Alden Global Capital amid efforts to break up newspaper chain (Chicago Tribune)

API UPDATE

Create an effective ‘About Us’ page (Trusting News)

An “About Us” page is a key way for a news outlet, especially a newer publication, to answer the macro-questions about its existence, from its mission to its funding model to its masthead. For those looking to put together a strong website, begin by gathering all of the public information about your organization. It’s also a place to explain your history, your ethics policy, and ways for readers to contact your staff.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Behind the New York Times’s front page tribute to COVID-19 victims (The New York Times)

On Sunday, the New York Times featured nearly a thousand names of Americans who have died from the coronavirus, representing about 1% of COVID-19 victims in the U.S. Each tribute featured the person’s age and a piece of information about them, from their job to a quirky fact. In this week’s Times Insider column, the paper explains the thought process behind the dramatic, text-only front page, as well as how the information was collected and the names and roles of the staffers involved in the process.

OFFSHORE

New Zealand media group Stuff to switch to staff ownership model (The Guardian)

New Zealand’s largest journalism publisher, Stuff, is being sold to its chief executive for one dollar. Sinead Boucher, a former journalist, announced Monday that she is purchasing the paper from its Australian owner, Nine Entertainment. The paper will switch to a staff ownership model — Boucher said the details will be worked out over the next few weeks — and there are no current plans for restructuring or layoffs. Other New Zealand news outlets have suffered during the pandemic, with U.S.-owned outlet Mediaworks announcing 130 layoffs.

OFFBEAT

The new model media star Is famous only to you (The New York Times)

In the midst of the pandemic, Cameo — the app that allows anyone to commission brief, personalized videos from celebrities — is finally having its heyday, writes Ben Smith. With live events and productions shut down, actors, musicians and athletes are stuck at home, and looking to make money. The direct-payments model “monetizes individuality” and builds on the popularity of platforms like Patreon, which lets fans pay directly for content from their favorite creators. Some journalists, meanwhile, are making a six-figure living off of their Substack newsletters.

+ Wikimedia is writing new policies to fight Wikipedia harassment (The Verge)

UP FOR DEBATE

Major forces, including COVID-19, may contribute to a profound evolution in the way journalism is taught (Monday Note)

The benefits and value of journalism school have long been debated, but in this week’s Monday Note, Frederic Filloux writes that a combination of distance learning and a skills-based industry may change how journalism is taught. Remote learning may lead to cheaper tuition for online lectures and tutorials, which may draw in more students even if entry-level salaries in media drop. And rather than focus the majority of j-school on the fundamentals, schools may focus more on specialized skills — from podcast production to Python — that give students more range once they graduate.

SHAREABLE

Losing journalists of color in newsrooms may distort coverage of the pandemic (The Washington Post)

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting communities of color harder than white areas, the loss of diversity in newsrooms due to layoffs could have a profound effect on the way COVID-19 is covered in America, writes Marian Liu. For instance, in the early days of the pandemic, photos of Asians and Asian Americans were often featured alongside stories related to coronavirus, even when the stories did not relate to the Asian community. It also can affect which experts are cited in news stories, as journalists fall back on familiar sources rather than seeking out diverse voices.