Need to Know: May 21, 2021

You might have heard: Ad initiative aims to save community media outlets that save lives (Center for Community Media)

But did you know: How New York City is saving its local news outlets (The New York Times)

In 2019, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order directing city agencies to spend at least half of their advertising budgets in community newspapers and websites. In its first year, write Sarah Bartlett and Julie Sandorf, the program directed nearly $10 million to 220 news organizations, providing a much-needed income boost as advertisers pulled back during the pandemic. The advertising also helped get critical information about the census, the election and the pandemic before non-English speaking New Yorkers. Community publishers are now asking the city council to pass legislation to cement this policy, and looking to pass a similar bill in the New York State legislature. Some are also looking to the federal government, which has an advertising budget of $5 billion.

Why journalists’ understanding of their communities should include conservatives (Trusting News)

Research has shown that conservatives have starkly diminishing trust in news. “There’s no ignoring the huge distrust among people who identify as Republican,” writes Joy Mayer. “They report feeling mocked and misunderstood by political journalism. And they perceive bias in coverage of non-political life more generally.” In Trusting News’ “Re-engaging the Right” interview project, journalists at local news outlets conducted 91 interviews with right-leaning adults to examine their perceptions of local news. Now Trusting News is building on that work with a larger initiative that will help journalists re-engage communities across the political spectrum through coverage that reflects diverse values, fuels open-mindedness and fosters productive conversation.

+ Related: API research found that people’s attitudes towards the press had more to do with their moral instincts than their politics. API’s Executive Director Tom Rosenstiel explains how journalists can make small but impactful changes to their reporting to reach audiences with different values.

+ Join this National Press Club webinar on Tuesday, May 25 to learn more about how journalists can reframe coverage and write headlines to reach people who don’t fully embrace journalism values (National Press Club)

Why a New Jersey journalism lab is hosting a conversation on policing and public safety one year after George Floyd’s killing (The Bloomfield Information Project)

One year after the death of George Floyd, the Bloomfield Information Project in New Jersey is hosting a virtual event about equity in policing and public safety. The project’s coordinator, Simon Galperin, writes that the Bloomfield Information Project has been covering racial inequities in local policing heavily since last year, but issues such as transparency in police misconduct and ending arrests for low-level offenses have not been addressed by officials. The forum, he writes, is an opportunity for residents to hear from local and national experts who are actively working to make policing more equitable and effective.

The Guardian has launched an experimental feature format on World Accessibility Awareness Day (The Guardian)

The Guardian has teamed up with Google and the Royal National Institute of Blind People in the U.K. to create Auditorial, a storytelling website that provides accessible stories for blind and low-vision audiences. The platform allows users to alter video and audio speed for films, and offers high-contrast text, text-only mode and scale and focus controls. Audio, visual and written settings can be adjusted as stories play. The website uses soundscape ecology to explore issues like climate change and other environmental crises through the sounds of the natural world.

+ Related: The 19th* has launched a survey to understand digital accessibility needs and improve its website (The 19th*)

+ The BBC is under threat from Boris Johnson’s government (CNN)

Twitter is letting anyone apply for verification for the first time since 2017 (The Verge)

Twitter will once again allow users to apply for blue check verification. The platform has updated its criteria for verification, now requiring “an account of public interest” to fall into one of six categories: government, company or organization, news organization or journalist, entertainment, sports and gambling, or “activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.” All accounts are required to be “authentic, notable, and active.” Twitter also previewed changes to profiles, which will include a pronouns field in users’ bios.

What does journalism for a just economy look like? (Nonprofit Quarterly)

At its annual conference, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) for the first time explored how local journalism plays a vital role in local communities. The group primarily works on economic justice issues like redlining, but in this panel, local journalism leaders like Candice Fortman of Outlier Media and S. Mitra Kalita of URL Media spoke about the need for a new type of journalism that is less self-congratulatory and more focused on the specific needs of communities, especially lower-income people. Part of NCRC’s work involves ensuring “community benefits” agreements that require banks to loan to low-income communities, and the panel explored whether community news outlets could be eligible for loans through these agreements.

Patrick Soon-Shiong is still trying to save the Los Angeles Times. Some hope he’ll do more than that. (The Washington Post)

When biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong took over the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018, there were high hopes that he could succeed in growing the businesses in the digital era. Now, as activists try to fight off the purchase of the Tribune chain by Alden Global Capital, they are again turning to Soon-Siong — who owns one-quarter of Tribune — to block the purchase. “We’re not asking you to buy the company, though that would be great,” the Chicago Tribune Guild wrote in an open letter to Soon-Shiong. “But we are asking you to use your power to stop Alden from consolidating its own.” Soon-Shiong has said he has not decided how he will vote on the deal.

+ The news doesn’t set with the sun. What it’s like to be a night-shift journalist. (Poynter)

+ The hidden ties between private spies and journalists: A booming, renegade private intelligence industry is increasingly shaping (and misshaping) the news (The New York Times)

+ Bait and switch: Too many publishers are relying on “sleeper” subscribers (Substack, The Rebooting)