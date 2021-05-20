Need to Know: May 20, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Axios is growing and profitable despite bleak news landscape (The Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: Axios is the latest media company to try to make money from local news. History is not on its side. (The Washington Post)

Axios, which began as a national political news site based in Washington, D.C., is expanding this year to eight new cities, where it will produce newsletters covering local and state news. It recently announced plans to expand to 50 additional cities by the end of next year. With no more than two or three reporters on staff at each local venture, no offices or production facilities in any of those cities, and limited coverage areas, Axios “makes no pretense of trying to match the journalism firepower of a local newspaper,” writes Paul Farhi. Axios’ model resembles that of Huffington Post and Politico, when both publishers attempted local news versions of themselves — but failed after audiences showed lackluster interest. People’s tendency to eschew local news for national media brands, their tendency to seek out partisan news that they agree with, and local competitors like Facebook groups and Nextdoor are all formidable challenges that local news startups find themselves up against, writes Farhi.

+ Noted: Local TV news ended 2020 with record high employment — until cuts in March 2021 erased those gains (RTDNA); On May 26, the Asian American Journalists Association and the Wikimedia Foundation are co-hosting a virtual event on increasing representation of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the news (Wikimedia Foundation)

API UPDATE

How local news organizations are taking steps to recover from a year of trauma

Our report examines several distinct challenges news organizations are facing as they attempt to “rebound” after 2020 — from retaining those “Covid readers” to making up for diminished staff and resources — and offers concrete tips and replicable solutions from a range of news outlets.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to track the impact of your collaborative journalism project (Medium, Solutions Journalism Network)

In a new guide, Leah Todd Lin and Amy Maestas explain how to reconcile different news outlets’ ways of tracking audience metrics and impact during a collaborative project. They also offer a helpful template for those conversations, and a list of 22 “impact examples” to look for and collect (such as a policy change or an exchange of knowledge between groups that was prompted by your journalism). The guide accompanies another, written by Alicia Bell, that covers how to boost the impact of your collaborative project by involving community members in disseminating your work.

+ Earlier: How an impact and reach scorecard helps Carolina Public Press gut-check its journalism (Better News)

OFFSHORE

How surfacing relevant content helped drive reading habits at NRC Handelsblad (Twipe)

NRC, a daily evening newspaper published in the Netherlands, uses an artificial intelligence tool to drive personalized content in its Middag newsletter. The tool provides subscribers with a combination of some of the day’s main stories and personalized content based on their reading habits. NRC found that this has helped encourage habitual reading among subscribers — a key predictor of retention. In a recent experiment, 22% more readers demonstrated habitual reading behavior after being exposed to the newsletter powered by the AI tool.

+ Earlier: Bringing people the news that they are most interested in via newsletters and a strong recommender system is key to avoiding “zombie” subscribers and reducing churn (Medill Local News Initiative)

OFFBEAT

What Americans know — and don’t — about contentious issues (Center for Media Engagement)

A new study from the Center for Media Engagement that tested Americans’ knowledge of controversial issues found that partisanship was the strongest predictor of their knowledge levels, even surpassing education. Participants in the study tended to label statements that favored their political party as true, and statements that favored the other party as false — regardless of the statements’ actual validity. For example, for the statement asserting that Trump had failed to send U.S. health experts to China to investigate the coronavirus, almost half (49%) of the Republicans correctly labeled the statement as “probably false” or “definitely false,” whereas fewer than 1 in 10 (6%) Democrats gave those responses.

UP FOR DEBATE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sparks debate after restricting 2-year-anniversary interviews to reporters of color (The Chicago Tribune)

Mayor Lightfoot granted interviews only to reporters of color covering her two-year anniversary in office, saying that it was intended to confront the lack of diversity in the local press. In a letter sent to reporters on Wednesday, Lightfoot wrote that there are no women of color assigned to the City Hall beat, saying, “I find this unacceptable and I hope you do too.” But the local public radio station WBEZ disputed the mayor’s observation, noting that two of its three City Hall reporters are women, one Hispanic and the other South Asian. The Chicago Tribune declined to participate in an interview with Lightfoot to object to her restriction. And in a statement posted Wednesday night, the National Association of Black Journalists said it agreed with Lightfoot’s call to diversify the City Hall press corp, but “does not support excluding any bona fide journalists from one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, even if it is for one day and in support of activism.”

+ The faculty of UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media protests the university’s decision not to award tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones in her role as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism (Medium, Hussman Faculty)

SHAREABLE

Why we need a rubric for assessing local news coverage of traditionally marginalized communities (Columbia Journalism Review)

“Given the complexity of issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across media, it makes sense to create an honest and simpler way to highlight problematic practices within newsrooms,” writes Letrell Deshan Crittenden. Crittenden suggests using a rubric that can assess multiple DEI issues and measure them against multiple criteria at once. The rubric that Crittenden is still developing in conjunction with other journalists and researchers is “not yet perfect,” he admits, but it could give news organizations a more holistic look at DEI issues within their staff and in their reporting, and identify specific problems.