Need to Know: May 2, 2023

Roughly 30 sites make up the Illinois-based Local Government Information Services network. A new investigation found that Republican campaigns had access to private portals to these so-called news sites where they could pitch stories, place announcements and submit op-eds to be published unedited. Campaigns could also access analytics for these stories. The network is run by Brian Timpone, and is part of a broader network of 1,200 sites nationwide that are connected to Timpone. People familiar with his plans told The Post that Timpone has pitched the idea of expanding the operation to national Republicans, including allies of former President Trump.

Track the diversity of your sources with Source Matters — an easy automated tool from API

Source Matters allows newsrooms to easily track source demographics to see which groups may be underrepresented in their news coverage. A growing number of newsrooms (particularly those in public media) have begun tracking their source diversity, but many are still doing it by hand. Automating this process not only speeds it up, it leads to more accurate data and actionable insights. For more information or a demo of Source Matters, get in touch with us.

Non-writing AI tools every journalist should know about (International Journalists’ Network)

While artificial intelligence in writing has become a controversial topic, there are many non-writing AI tools that can improve journalists’ workflow. For instance, new/s/leak, short for “NetWork of Searchable Leaks,” is a tool that lets journalists sift through large amounts of text to highlight important material, while tools like Varia can add automatic tags, making archives more usable. The article also details tools that can be used to increase accessibility, track public interest, monitor online conversations and streamline research.

Insight from API’s Elite Truong: “AI is on a lot of local newsroom leaders’ minds with buzzy ChatGPT trend headlines the past few months, but automation tools have been around for years.”

Constructive journalism: What it is and how to do it (The Fix)

Constructive journalism is a broad category that includes elements of solutions journalism and “slow news” that focuses on the future rather than just the current moment. “It aims to be calm, fact-based and oriented towards resolving conflicts rather than creating them,” writes Emma Löfgren. Rooted in the peace journalism movement, a mid-century reaction to war coverage that focused on violence and conflict, constructive journalism encourages reporters to move beyond the binaries of “good” and “bad” news. Swedish broadcaster SVT has embraced constructive journalism in its newsroom and added a current affairs show where politicians are invited to discuss and agree on a solution to a major problem.

Der Spiegel uses data to predict long-term subscribers (International News Media Association)

Several years ago, Der Spiegel realized that it had a significant number of readers who were active users but not subscribers. The team began using machine learning to predict which users were likely to become long-term subscribers, focusing on data points like their engagement with the site, their location, how they came to the site and what kind of content they were interested in. The team has used the data collected to create personalized offers for users that are deemed likely long-term subscribers.

AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms (Bloomberg News)

The news rating outlet NewsGuard has found evidence of 49 AI-generated “news” websites. The websites, which purport to cover things like breaking news and lifestyle tips, don’t reveal that the text is created by AI chatbots like ChatGPT. One, called CelebritiesDeaths.com, went so far as to claim that President Biden had died. Most appear to be content farms — websites that churn out low-quality stories to bring in advertising. NewsGuard discovered the sites by searching for terms commonly used by chatbots, including “my cutoff date in September 2021.”

Requiem for the newsroom (The New York Times)