Need to Know: May 13, 2022

The 2022 Pulitzer Prizes were announced Monday. The New York Times won three awards — for International Reporting, National Reporting and Criticism — while The Washington Post won for Public Service. The Pulitzer for Local Reporting was awarded to a collaboration between the Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune; the Pulitzer Prize Board called it “a piercing examination of the city’s long history of failed building- and fire-safety code enforcement.” A special citation was awarded to Ukrainian journalists “for their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.” (Poynter)

Jen Psaki’s puny conflict of interest. It’s an open secret that the White House press secretary is moving to MSNBC soon, creating an “unmistakable conflict of interest” in her current role, argues Erik Wemple. (The Washington Post)

What is the ‘product’ of journalism? David Cohn argues that journalists need to think more about the product in which their stories are packaged, which includes thinking about how audiences experience the information. (Poynter)

Detailed ‘open source’ news investigations are catching on. Major news outlets are increasingly using videos, satellite images or other publicly available materials to build stories. (The Associated Press)

Podcast: 100 Days finds revenue streams beyond philanthropy (It’s All Journalism)

Michael O’Connell sits down with Editor-in-Chief Dana Coester and Executive Editor Ashton Marra of 100 Days in Appalachia to discuss how the team began experimenting with reader revenue and community membership to move beyond philanthropy. Since the 2016 election, 100 Days in Appalachia has been working with local voices to apply a cultural lens to national stories about the Appalachian region. Although it originated as a university-incubated collaborative media project, the newsroom recognized it needed to identify new streams of revenue beyond grants in order to become fully self-sustaining. That transition was the focus of its participation in the Poynter’s Local News Innovation Table Stakes program in 2021. This episode is the latest in “Better News,” a podcast series from It’s All Journalism and API that shares success stories from the Table Stakes newsroom training program.

API receives $1.65 million grant to extend management of Table Stakes through 2023

API today announced a $1.65 million grant from The Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund to continue API’s management of the core activities of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program through 2023. The program advances innovations in local news through intensive change-management training for news leaders and has a proven track record of helping news organizations build foundations for sustainable futures in the digital age. In 2022, API’s Table Stakes programming will focus on advancing the work of the nearly 170 Table Stakes alumni organizations.

API is hiring an Editorial Manager

API is hiring an Editorial Manager to support the development of a coherent strategy that communicates the breadth and impact of API’s work in helping news organizations manage change and develop sustainable businesses. The editorial manager will work with other API employees and contractors to audit and inventory API’s content, evaluate what’s working, help determine what’s not, and help reconceive its website, newsletters and other resources. This person will also help manage our Need to Know newsletter and the freelancers who help curate, write and edit it. To apply, please email a resume and a letter explaining your qualifications to jobs@pressinstitute.org. The deadline is June 10.

+ We are also hiring a web applications engineer and an administrative assistant.

