Need to Know: May 12, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalists clash with newsroom chiefs over protest coverage (NPR)

But did you know: Newsroom managers urge journalists to keep abortion views under wraps (Vanity Fair)

With the Supreme Court likely to soon overturn Roe v. Wade, several media outlets have issued policies that fall back on “well-established” ground rules that prohibit reporters from taking sides in the abortion debate, writes Charlotte Klein. At Axios, which supported staffers who participated in protests after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, journalists are being urged to stay out of the abortion fight because it concerns “very specific policies.” Other news organizations are similarly invoking traditional ethical guidelines in prohibiting such activity. An exception is Rolling Stone, whose editor told staffers, “you don’t have to stifle your beliefs around here.”

+ Related: Wordle answer changed to avoid fraught word, NY Times says (The Associated Press)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: The Washington Post is establishing a new bureau in Kyiv (The Washington Post); The Nieman Foundation names 24 fellows (Nieman Foundation); Slate taps Hillary Frey as new editor-in-chief (Axios)

API UPDATE

We are hiring an Editorial Manager

API is hiring an Editorial Manager to support the development of a coherent strategy that communicates the breadth and impact of API’s work in helping news organizations manage change and develop sustainable businesses. The editorial manager will work with other API employees and contractors to audit and inventory API’s content, evaluate what’s working, help determine what’s not, and help reconceive its website, newsletters and other resources. This person will also help manage our Need to Know newsletter and the freelancers who help curate, write and edit it. To apply, please email a resume and a letter explaining your qualifications to jobs@pressinstitute.org. The deadline is June 10.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to be accessible as a manager without exhausting yourself (National Press Club Journalism Institute)

Leaders must be accessible and convey a sense that they are approachable and connected, writes Jill Geisler, an authority on newsroom management. But when managers are swamped with meetings or paperwork, they can easily send off what Geisler calls a “do not disturb” vibe. “Do that with some regularity and people will hesitate to approach you,” she writes. As an example, Geisler recommends that managers have a ready answer to the question “Got a minute?” If you can’t talk then, give the person a specific time to meet, she writes. That “proves you aren’t just blowing them off.”

OFFSHORE

Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of killing journalist in West Bank (The Guardian)

Al Jazeera accused Israel of deliberately killing reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian American who was one of the Arab world’s most prominent journalists, had covered the conflict for decades. The White House strongly condemned the killing, and Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, called for a thorough investigation. Bethan McKernan writes that on Wednesday, the Israeli military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, “appeared to back away” from earlier assertions that Palestinians were to blame, saying, “At this stage we cannot determine by whose fire she was harmed and we regret her death.”

+ Related: The world reacts to the killing of Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh (Al Jazeera)

OFFBEAT

The magazine business, from the coolest place to the coldest one (The New York Times)

In a reflection on disappearing magazines, New York Times book critic Alexandra Jacobs writes that an industry one author described as “the coolest place to be” became, “suddenly, the coldest.” It was hit by the “iceberg” that was the internet, she writes, which left in its wake a situation in which “the clicks are trampling the slicks.” Two recent books about the magazine industry, Jacobs says, are “graveyards of dead or zombie titles that were once glowing hives of human whim.” But, she says, there has not yet been a hit book or television show that conveys the past excitement of the industry.

UP FOR DEBATE

Jen Psaki’s puny conflict of interest (The Washington Post)

Jen Psaki is a “phenomenal talent,” writes Erik Wemple, but the departing White House press secretary has an “unmistakable conflict of interest” in that Psaki’s job required her to ensure fair treatment of media outlets even after one of them became a potential employer. Axios has reported that Psaki is going to MSNBC, though Psaki has not confirmed that. Doing so, Wemple writes, would have “been to concede an ethical lapse.” Psaki and other officials say she has met stringent ethical requirements, and Wemple calls her conflict “puny” when compared with the lapses of the previous administration. Still, he asks, “Would it have killed Psaki to hold off on job discussions until she had vacated the White House?”

SHAREABLE

‘We need to be interesting’: Editors of metro dailies talk about their biggest opportunities and challenges now (Nieman Lab)