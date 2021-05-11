Need to Know: May 11, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Not all Americans universally embrace core journalism values (American Press Institute)

But did you know: There’s broad agreement in the U.S. — even among partisans — on which news outlets are part of the ‘mainstream media’ (Pew Research)

The term "mainstream media" has gone from a simple descriptor to a partisan accusation, but most Americans agree on what actually makes up the mainstream press. Across party lines, most Americans agree that ABC News, CNN, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post fall under mainstream media, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. People were more likely to say that BuzzFeed, The Sean Hannity Show, Vox, Newsmax and Breitbart were not mainstream, although most people chose "don't know enough to decide" about all of these outlets.

+ Noted: Teen Vogue names NowThis’ Versha Sharma to the role of editor in chief (CNN); Journalists at The Kansas City Star have unionized (Twitter, @kcnewsguild); Staff at The Appeal voted to unionize, and minutes later, management announced layoffs (Twitter, @jerryianelli)

API RESOURCES

How Documented uses WhatsApp to reach local immigrant communities

We spoke with co-founder Mazin Sidahmed about how Documented, a nonprofit news outlet serving New York City’s immigrant community, has been using WhatsApp to address Spanish-speaking readers’ questions and concerns about the coronavirus.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How we unionized the digital team at The Seattle Times (and how you can do it at your company too) (Nieman Lab)

With many newsrooms moving towards unionization, Michelle Baruchman details how the digital journalists of The Seattle Times organized themselves, the resources they used and the decisions they faced along the way. Other employees at the paper were already part of the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild, but digital-only employees were exempt, and not given the same benefits as fellow staffers. With guidance from the Communication Workers of America, the journalists founded an organizing committee and spent five weeks developing a plan for announcing their public intentions. Despite legal challenges from the company, the digital journalists did ultimately unionize and are currently begun bargaining for a contract.

+ Earlier: A record number of journalists have unionized during the COVID-19 pandemic (Axios)

OFFSHORE

News Corp formalizes Google and Facebook deals, announces hiring spree in Australia (The Sydney Morning Herald)

The newspaper chain has confirmed that it has reached a payment agreement with Google and Facebook, and announced that it will hire another 100 editorial staff. Many of the roles will be in video and audio journalism, although some will focus on sports and regional journalism. The tech companies have struck non-binding agreements with several media companies in Australia, including News Corp, after government legislation forced them to negotiate with media companies for use of news content. Last year, towards the beginning of the pandemic, News Corp shut down 100 print publications in Australia with hundreds of jobs lost.

OFFBEAT

Substack is changing the media business — and selling soap operas to people who think they’re above soap operas (The Atlantic)

The mini-universe of Substack writers and subscribers has become a gossip-filled, drama-fueled soap opera of journalists fighting with and about each other, writes Helen Lewis. The newsletter platform has drawn high-profile — and often controversial — journalists away from legacy publications, and they have taken to using this new platform “as an emporium of internet beefs” that play out in niche, media-obsessed circles. Because these feuds involve prominent journalists, the affair is given a sheen of respectability, Lewis argues, and helps drive subscriptions for both the individual writers and the platform itself.

+ Facebook will begin prompting users to open and read news articles before they share (Twitter, @fbnewsroom)

UP FOR DEBATE

Public media’s one-of-a-kind leadership training needs new funding (Current)

Five alumni of the Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative’s training for public media newsroom leaders argue that the program, which is scheduled to end, should instead be revived. The program, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and run by Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism, focused on areas like strategic leadership, building empathy, prioritizing communication and having hard conversations. The writers argue that the program is a necessity in an industry working to be more inclusive and equitable.

SHAREABLE

How residents of Harpswell, Maine rallied to revive a beloved monthly newspaper (The NewStart Alliance)