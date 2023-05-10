Need to Know: May 10, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: World Press Freedom Day session shines a light on challenges facing displaced and exiled journalists (UNESCO)

But did you know: Legal threats against journalists on the rise (Nieman Reports)

A recent study from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism found that nearly 50% of journalists worldwide said that either they or their media outlet had experienced some sort of legal threat. Lead author Joel Simon says that legal threats can include defamation claims, the misuse of cyber libel and national security laws, and even the use of egregious criminal charges that can be difficult, timely and costly to handle. "If you want to defend the rights of journalists, we're going to have to expand support for journalists facing legal threats," said Simon.

+ Noted: The Times and Democrat in South Carolina will shift to a three-day per week, USPS delivery (The Times and Democrat)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: How to explain what you do (and don’t) cover (Trusting News)

How does your newsroom decide which stories to cover, and which ones to not cover? Les Zaitz, editor at the Malheur Enterprise, recently explained the newsroom’s coverage approach on Facebook. When they were getting questions about a shooting but didn’t yet have confirmation of the details, they explained on Facebook why they were being cautious and waiting to report. With this one social post, Zaitz was able to communicate some of the core values of the newsroom: That they care about providing their community with fair, ethical and accurate information.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How Houston Landing members are helping improve local news (Houston Landing)

Jacqué Palmer, senior manager of membership at the Houston Landing, is working to foster two-way conversations between journalists and readers to make sure that the outlet’s audience is represented in the newsroom. She sees her role as necessary to ensure that community engagement is prioritized; she has begun hosting “office hours” where members of the public can visit the newsroom. Palmer says that her goal is to get readers to see and understand the work that the newsroom is doing in hopes that they will support the outlet. “We need to humanize everything and come from a space of empathy and care and safety,” she says.

OFFSHORE

Why Japan ranks poorly in press freedom (DW)

Japan ranked 68th in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, making it the lowest of the G7 nations in terms of media freedoms. Julian Ryall writes that Japan’s press freedom is curtailed somewhat by the need for government approval of press clubs to cover government agencies, as well as a tendency for Japanese journalists to back down under pressure from influential figures. Mainstream outlets have been known to ignore or gloss over major stories for fear of upsetting advertisers and sponsors, and of losing access to prominent people or organizations.

OFFBEAT

New York Times to get around $100 million from Google over three years (The Wall Street Journal)

The New York Times has made a deal with Google’s parent company Apple that will allow the tech company to feature Times content on its platforms. The Times had announced the deal earlier but declined to share the financial terms of the deal, which are reported to be roughly $100 million over three years. The deal includes the Times’ inclusion in the Google News Showcase, which is not yet available in the U.S. but has been rolled out in other markets.

+ Related: How Google tried to fix the web by taking it over (The Verge)

SHAREABLE

Father-son duo in Alabama wins Pulitzer, bucking headwinds in local news (The New York Times)