Need to Know: March 9, 2022

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, newsrooms across the country began focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. But, writes Hanaa’ Tameez, the staffers that were hired into DEI roles have found that progress is slow and uneven. In interviews with 12 journalists, Tameez documents how many of these staffers feel overwhelmed with the responsibility of covering major issues and large communities on their own while also feeling the need to justify this work to newsroom leadership. For many, the introduction of a single reporter focused on topics like race and ethnicity has made clear that there’s far too much work to be done by one journalist.

How newsrooms can better explain (and sometimes edit) wire coverage while being transparent with their audiences (Medium, Trusting News)

News outlets sometimes face criticism for the wire coverage that they carry, including complaints about content that the newsroom didn’t produce itself. Mollie Muchna writes that newsrooms need to make clear what content is produced in house and what is pulled from the wire, explain where the wire copy is from and why they are credible sources, and detail the factors that go into choosing which wire stories get published. “The more you can be transparent and on the record about your wire coverage, the more you’ll be able to clear up misconceptions and help your audience better understand your process and goals,” she writes.

Google is releasing an open source anti-harassment tool for journalists (The Verge)

Google’s Jigsaw division is releasing the code for an anti-harassment tool that will help journalists and other public figures sort through potentially abusive social media posts, beginning with Twitter. The code is being released to developers now; the tool will be launched for the Thomson Reuters Foundation in June. Harassment Manager will allow users to bulk filter and report abusive tweets, and sort comments based on their “likeliness of containing harmful material.” The tool will also allow users to download a copy of abusive messages, creating a paper trail that can be useful for documentation or even legal action.

EU pledges to fight Russia’s “information war” in Europe (Associated Press)

Officials from the European Union said that the decision to block Russian state-controlled media outlets was an important step in fighting Moscow’s “information war.” The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell dismissed claims that this was a threat to freedom of information, saying that Russian outlets Russia Today and Sputnik “are assets, they are weapons, in the Kremlin’s manipulation ecosystem.” The EU has suspended all broadcasting of the networks until Russia ends its war in Ukraine and stops disinformation campaigns. Borell also says he plans to propose a new mechanism that will allow the union to sanction states that spread disinformation.

Bangor Daily News will direct all revenue from one week’s new subscriptions towards Ukraine relief efforts (Bangor Daily News)

In a letter to readers, Todd Benoit, president of the Bangor Daily News, announced that the paper will donate all revenue generated by new subscriptions for the week of March 8-14 to helping the Ukrainian war effort. Any payment made by a new subscriber during that week will be sent to Direct Relief Ukraine; the total amount donated will be published, along with proof of the donation. Benoit writes that, while the war is far from the paper’s Maine-centered coverage, the newsroom feels that it has a “moral imperative” to support the people of Ukraine. In an FAQ about the decision, the paper says it has chosen to give to this cause and not others because the newsrooms “felt moved to act by the exceptional and urgent events we’re witnessing, and we know that many others in our state feel mobilized by these events, too.”

An increase in libel suits shows why we need to keep protections for the news media (The Washington Post)

In 1964, the Supreme Court ruled that news organizations should be largely protected from libel suits, but that protection is now under threat, write George Freeman and Lee Levine. More public figures and corporations are suing news organizations for libel, and two Supreme Court justices say it may be time to reconsider that 1964 decision, New York Times v. Sullivan. The authors argue that removing these protections from journalists would encourage nuisance lawsuits from wealthy individuals and institutions who don’t like being scrutinized, placing even more barriers to coverage on struggling local news organizations.

Survey finds half of top editors in the U.S. are women (Reuters Institute)

In a new survey of 240 media brands from 12 countries, 50% of “top editors” in the U.S. were women, the highest of any of the markets. (Top editors is defined as the highest ranking editorial position in the company, such as an executive editor or editor in chief.) The next closest was South Africa, at 40%; the lowest was Brazil, at 7%. The survey also found that half of Americans (50%) said they read news from at least one major outlet with a female top editor, down from 55% in 2021. Of the countries surveyed, Kenyans were the most likely to read a paper with a female top editor at 81%.